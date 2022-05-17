Tiger golfers earn state tourney berth

The boys golf season at Tekamah-Herman has been going so well, it would have been shame to have it end at the Class C District 2 meet at Fremont last Monday.
Don’t worry. It didn’t.
The Tigers pieced together a 349 on the Fremont Country Club course, landing comfortably in second place and earning a trip to next week’s state tournament.
Columbus Scotus won the day, shooting a blistering 322.
The Tigers earned the runner-up plaque despite having only one player among the individual top 10. Freshman Brody Rogers carded an 80 to earn fifth place.
Scotus saw five players make the top 10, led by Mason Gonka and Nick Fleming who shot 78 and 79 respectively. Individual honors went to Archbishop Bergan’s Brady Davis who posted a 4-under par 76, helping his team to third place and the final team berth from the district.
Tekamah-Herman coach John Walford said it took a total team effort on a difficult golf course for his squad to make its first state appearance since 2011.
They did it with a tight cluster of scores. Bret Brenneis finished at 89 while the team’s two seniors—Brock Rogers and Jed Hoover—each shot 90. Thatcher Zink finished his day at 106.
The Class C state tournament will be played May 24 and 25 at Elks Country Club near Columbus. The course is north of the city near Lakeview High School. Opened in 1901, it plays 6,565 yards from the back tees with par at 72.
Brody Rogers will tee off from the first hole at 10 a.m., playing in a foursome with seniors Isaiah Nunnally from Lincoln Christian and Yutan’s Jake Richmond; and Kearney Catholic junior Quinten Hogeland.
His four teammates will start play from the 10th tee.
Brenneis leaves number-10 at 9:30 with Hartington Cedar Catholic senior Kurtis Kathol, Tri County Northeast junior Garrett Blanke and Battle Creek junior Luke Beckman.
Hoover is in the 9:40 group with Milford senior Maddox Baack, Lincoln Lutheran junior Jason Steider and Yutan sophomore Jack Edwards.
Brock Rogers is right behind at 9:50, playing with West Holt junior Bryce Steinkraus, Bergan senior Jarett Boggs and Kearney Catholic junior Taten Shoemaker.
Zink is in the last group of the day, leaving number-10 at 10:50 with Mitchell senior Kalem Jackson, Lincoln Lutheran junior Owen Kreikemeier and Tri County Northeast junior Brody Floyd.
Wednesday’s pairings will be based on Tuesday’s results.
Class C District 2
Team Results
1. Columbus Scotus, 322; 2. Tekamah-Herman, 349; 3. Archbishop Bergan, 359; 4. Logan View, 382; 5. Aquinas Catholic, 385; 6. Oakland-Craig, 392; 7. Arlington, 407; 8. Cedar Bluffs, 407; 9. Clarkson/Leigh, 415; 10. North Bend Central, 421; 11. Twin River, 421; 12. David City, 451; 13. Wisner-Pilger, 452; 14. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 476. No Team Score, Madison.
Individual Top 10
1. Brady Davis, AB, 76; 2. Mason Gonka, CS, 78; 3. Nick Fleming, CS, 79; 4. Carson Thomsen, O-C, 79; 5. Brody Rogers, T-H, 80; 6. Nolan Fleming, CS, 80; 7. Jaylin Jakub, AC, 82; 8. Kolton Kriete, LV, 85; Seth VunCannon, CS, 85; 10. Patric Arndt, CS, 87