Tiger golfers net 2 medals at LCC meet

Although short on bodies, Tekamah-Herman’s golf squad was long on ability at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational, played April 15 at Cedar View Country Club near Laurel.
Coach John Walford said some late issues kept his team from fielding a full squad for the meet. With only three players on the card, the Tigers made the most of the opportunity.
Brock Rogers placed fifth with an 85. Bret Brenneis shot a 90, good for 15th and his first varsity medal. Eldridge Jensen was just two shots off the medal list, coming in at 92.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn won individual honors, shooting a 70, nine shots better than the runner-up, Chadron Roth of Pierce. A senior, Kuehn was runner-up at the Class C state tourney in 2019.
Wayne, a Class B club, landed three players in the top 10 while squeezing out a 341-343 advantage over HCC to claim team honors.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday, when they travel to River Wilds Golf Club for a dual met against Blair.
On Saturday, they have a 9 a.m. tee time at Twin Creeks Golf Club for their entry in the Pender Invitational.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational
Team Results
1. Wayne, 341; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 343; 3. Pierce, 352; 4. Tri County Northeast, 381; 5. Ponca, 386; 6. Hartington-Newcastle, 411; 7. Crofton, 439; 8. Madison, 443; 9. Randolph, 443; 10.Wakefield, 469; 11. Homer, 514. No Team Scores: Tekamah-Herman, Winnebago, Elkhorn ValleyLaurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Individual Results
1. Riley Kuehn, HCC, 70; 2. Chadron Roth, Pie, 79; 3. Tanner Walling, Way, 80; 4. Garrett Blanke, TCNE, 84; 5. Brock Rogers, T-H, 85; 6. Bo Armstrong, Way, 85; 7.Zach Weber, Cro, 85; 8. Drew Sharpe, Way, 86; 9. Hunter Raabe, Pie, 86; 10. Zach Fernau, Pon, 88.
Tekamah-Herman continued its winning ways in triangular action Monday, April 12.
The Tigers rolled past West Point-Beemer 171-204. North Bend Central trailed the field with a 208 in the all East Husker Conference affair.
Elridge Jensen and Brock Rogers shared medalist honors. Each carded a 42 on the Northridge Country Club Course.
Bret Brennies was close behind at 43, Jed Hoover added a 44 while Thatcher Zink came in at 46.
The Cadets took the junior varsity portion of the event, 223-243 over the host Tigers. NBC followed at 240.
Easton Meisenbach led the Tiger juniors, shooting a 54. Caden Booth added a 57 while Matt Regalado shot 60. Reese hansen came in at 63, Cole Gordon finished with a 71, Addison Regalado shot 77 and Julian Carpenter finished the day at 84.