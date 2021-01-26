Tiger hoop teams battle through a rocky stretch

What has been a particularly tough stretch of games for Tekamah-Herman’s basketball teams may have bottomed out for the girls squad Thursday night.
A nine-point second half hampered the Tigers in a 41-32 loss at Fort Calhoun. The loss was their sixth in a row and dropped coach David Eriksen’s Tigers to 3-12 heading into the East Husker Conference tournament. The Pioneers improved to 3-12 with the win.
Offense didn’t seem to be the issue in the first half at Calhoun.
A 10-0 run midway through the first half had the Tigers up 17-9. The Pioneers started chipping away behind freshman guard Maddie Tinkham who tossed in all seven of her points during the second frame.
Preslee Hansen, back after three weeks on the shelf with a foot injury, canned two free throws that had the Tigers up 23-18 with a minute left in the half. Tessa Skelton lobbed in a triple with 40 seconds left to cut the deficit to just two points, 23-21 with 40 seconds left. The Pioneers had a chance to tie going into halftime, but a solid defensive effort preserved the lead.
At least for a while.
Freshman forward Bria Bench had a a 5-2 run of her own to put the home team in front 26-23. Elena Jetensky’s basket off a missed free throw gave the Tigers their last lead, 27-26, with 4:43 left in the third.
Jetensky cashed a free throw to open the fourth quarter, tying the score at 28-28, but Bench’s three-pointer at 5:40 put her team in front for good as the Tigers went scoreless for the next four and a half minutes.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers nailed down the game by going 8-of-8 at the free throw line over the last 2:13 and 11-15 for the game. By contrast, the Tigers were 14-27 at the charity line.
“In the frst half we performed well enough to win then the third quarter blues hit,” Eriksen said. “We can’t seem to hit the shots we need to hit or get the rebounds we have to have and scoring nine points in the second half will never be enough to take wins home on the road.”
Eriksen said he couldn’t fault his team’s shot selection, “we just weren’t able to convert.”
Skelton led both sides with 15 points. Bench added 10 for the winners, all in the second half.
Jetensky, Hansen and Maggie Sheets netted seven points each for the Tigers.
Earlier in the week, both Tiger squads dropped home games to West Point-Beemer and Oakland-Craig.
Eriksen’s team dropped decisions of 78-43 to the Lady Cadets on Saturday, Jan. 16, before falling 51-36 to Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.
Hansen led the Tigers with 19 points against West Point-Beemer in her first game of full-time action. Sheets added 10. Both Hansen and Sheets had a pair of three-pointers among their offensive production.
Rachel Groth led four Lady Cadets in double figures with 19 points. Sidney Swanson added 18, Jadyn Meiergerd had 15 and Reece Snodgrass 10. West Point-Beemer is 12-3 on the season after a 53-51 win over Class B Elkhorn on Tuesday.
The Tiger girls hung with Oakland-Craig in the first half, trailing 26-18, but the Lady Knights, coached by 1993 Tiger grad Scott Guzinski, pulled away in the third quarter for a 51-36 win on Tuesday.
Hansen’s 11 points topped the Tigers., Sheets added 10.
Sadie Nelson led the Lady Knights with 18 points, Chaney Nelson added 13.
A rough first quarter proved to be the difference in West Point-Beemer’s 70-53 win in the boys game on Saturday. The Cadets got out to a 28-10 after one quarter before being outscored by the Tigers 43-42 the rest of the way.
Jed Hoover led three Tigers in double figures with 21 points, Brock Rogers added 15 and Kaleb Quick netted 10.
Drake Repschlaeger led three Cadets in double figures with 18 points. Keegan Doggett added 14 points and Riley Pembrose 10. West Point-Beemer’s Miguel Perez scored eight points in the first half but was saddled with three quick fouls in the third quarter, including a technical that would disqualify him.
The Tigers hung tough with Oakland-Craig, trailing only 25-15 after the first half of play before the Knights broke it open with 26 points in the third quarter en route to a 71-40 win on Tuesday.
Hoover led the Tigers with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Rogers added nine points and Wyatt Deemer eight.
O-C’s Gunnar Ray led both sides with 26 points. Coulter Thiele added 13 for the winners.
Coach Taylor Klein said the rugged competition gives his team the chance to see what they’re made of.
“Against OC and BRLD, some of the tougher teams in our conference, we came out and put together a tough performance,” Klein said. “We believe we can compete with anyone we go against and that is how we are going to approach every game.”
Klein said his team needs to learn to play more consistently, “but we’re confident we’ll get there.”
Tekamah-Herman’s girls and boys travelled to Dodge to take on Howells-Dodge in a Friday evening doubleheader Jan. 22. The 2021 East Husker Conference Tournament pairings are expected to be released this week. As of press time Friday, both Tigers are projected as the number-11 seed which would have them traveling to site of the number-6 seed for first round play. The Clarkson/Leigh girls and the O-C boys are projected as the top seeds. The girls tourney starts Friday, Jan. 29, the boys side of the bracket starts Jan. 30.