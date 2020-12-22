Tiger hoop teams busy before Christmas

Tekamah-Herman’s basketball teams head into Christmas looking for a well-earned break. The teams will have played five games in nine days by the time the last week of the first semester started Monday.
Both teams were 2-4 after dropping a doubleheader at Logan View on Thursday night. A doubleheader with Arlington Saturday remained on the slate at Friday’s press deadline.
Coach David Eriksen’s Tiger girls hung with a solid Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for the most part, but the Lady Raiders pulled away down the stretch for a 54-42 victory, their fourth in six starts.
Eriksen said he told his team at halftime that basketball is a game of runs. Midway through the fourth quarter, Logan View went on a run to extend the lead to 15.
"About that time our girls flipped a switch and went on a run of their own by increasing ball pressure and knocking down open shots," Eriksen said.
An 11-0 Tiger run pulled the team within four points with a minute and a half left. But a couple of missed layups and 8-of-21 showing at the free throw line proved to be their undoing.
Maggie Sheets led the Tigers with 11 points. Eriksen said he was pleased to see improved scoring in the post where Elaena Jetensky added eight points and Kaitlyn Quick notched seven.
The Tiger boys stayed with LVSS for most of the first half, but a 23-10 third-quarter edge in favor of the Raiders proved to be the difference in a 63-48 win on Thursday. The Raiders improved to 5-1.
Jed Hoover led the Tigers with 22 points. Dylan Chatt added 11.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Tigers hosted their counterparts from Whiting, Iowa. The Warriors play in Iowa’s 1A classification, reserved for the state’s smallest schools.
In what was a back-and-forth game for three quarters, a 17-8 fourth quarter did the trick and gave the Tiger girls a 42-34 win. The Tigers led 6-5 after one quarter and 15-14 at halftime before the Lady Warriors outscored Tekamah-Herman 12-10 in the third to take a 26-25 lead.
Halle Olsen led the Tigers with a game-high 18 points, with 11 of those coming at the foul line. Sheets added 12 points while Preslee Hansen grabbed 10 rebounds.
The boys game didn’t carry as much excitement. The Tigers scored 37 points in the first quarter and 67 in the first half during a 71-9 win.
Jed Hoover led three Tigers in double figures with 19 points. Brock Rogers added 14 and Eldridge Jensen 11, all in the first half, as coach Taylor Klein turned the game over to his substitutes for the second half.
Cold shooting hampered the Tiger girls in a 52-35 loss at Wisner-Pilger Dec. 11.
The Gators roared out of the halftime break with a 19-2 run to erase a two-point Tiger margin and take a 37-22 lead with 2:33 left in the third period. The Tigers closed to within nine points, 37-28, on a free throw by Olsen, but could come no closer.
Eriksen said the Wisner-Pilger game showed a glimpse of the promise his team has.
"We came into the game not afraid to attack and really looked to swing the ball around offensively and I think the girls are starting to buy into man to man defense," he said. "Minus that 3rd quarter, we had them against the ropes."
Eriksen added that his team didn't give up despite falling behind to a taller, more experienced team.
"The majority of their roster contains juniors and seniors," he said "I think it shows that this bunch of girls will give it their all, game in and game out."
Sheets led the Tigers with 16 points at Wisner-Pilger.
The Tigers bounced back in a big way with a 53-34 at Twin River Saturday afternoon. Hansen led three Tigers in double figures with a game-high 14 points in the win, believed to be the first in Genoa for the Tiger girls. Olsen added 13 points to the cause while Sheets added 11.
Klein’s boys hung with Wisner-Pilger for the majority of the contest on Friday, but the Gators made the more plays down the stretch and hung on for a 76-66 win.
A two and a three from Hoover keyed a 7-2 Tiger run had the game knotted at 58-58 with 4:50 to play. Gator guard Regan Bellar then hit three straight baskets for a personal 7-0 run over the next two minutes that put the home team in front to stay. Beller ended with 16 points, 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Beau Ruskamp led the winners with 20 points. Spencer Batenhorst added 19.
Rogers led the Tigers with 22 points, Hoover added 19 and Drew Oligmueller came off the bench to put in 10.
Klein said Oligmueller gives the team a low post presence. "He understands that his role for our team is to be our physical big guy that collects the rebounds for us, and he is really excelling at that right now."
The Tigers hit a dry spell on Saturday as Twin River rolled to a 63-35 win. Owen Koziol led three Titans in double figures as Twin River used its press to force several Tiger turnovers in the first half.
"Friday-Saturday games can be tough but it's part of it," Klein said. "We need to be mentally and physically ready to compete all weekend long and Saturday we were not."
Saturday, the Tigers return home to face Arlington for their last games prior to the five-day moratorium set by the Nebraska School Activities Association Dec. 23-27. The Tigers come out of the moratorium by playing in a holiday tournament at Madison. Both sets of Tigers take on teams from Elgin Public/Pope John. The girls play at roughly 2:30 with the boys game to follow. The host Dragons take on Riverside in the other half of the bracket. Tuesday’s play starts with the girls consolation game at 11 a.m. It is followed by the boys consolation game at 12:45, the girls final at 2:30 and the boys final 4:15.