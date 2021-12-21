Tiger hoop teams split with visiting LVSS Raiders

Tekamah-Herman’s basketball teams split a doubleheader with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Thursday night. The Tiger girls claimed a hard-fought 54-50 win while the boys were on the short end of a 79-68 decision.
Coach David Erisken gave all the credit for Thursday’s win to his team.
“It was all them,” he said. “I didn’t do a very good job of adjusting to the different defense in the second half, but the girls battled through it. It wasn’t always pretty, but they got it done.”
Eriksen said games between the two teams have been very competitive recently, with five of the last six meetings coming down to the last possession or going to overtime.
It didn’t look like that would be the case Thursday. A 10-2 run had the Tigers up 14 points, 28-14, with three minutes left in the first half.
Preslee Hansen scored her team’s last five points of the period to send the Tigers into intermission with a comfortable 33-18 lead.
It got uncomfortable in the second half.
The Raiders came out of the break in a box-and-one defense to try and contain Hansen who went for 16 of her game high 20 points in the first half. The change limited the Tigers to just three points in the third period, all of them on Elena Jetensky’s triple with barely a minute gone in the frame.
Tekamah-Herman wouldn’t score again until Jetnsky tallied an offensive rebound with seven minutes left in the game. Meanwhile, Grace Schlueter and Ellie Christiansen powered a comeback, combining for nine of the Raiders’ 13 points in the frame.
When Cadynce Stockamp hit a three-pointer from the top of the circle to open the fourth quarter, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder had cut the deficit to two points, 36-34, and the fight was on.
Jetensky’s put-back and two charity shots from Hansen pushed the lead back out to six, 40-34.
Four points from Schlueter powered a 5-0 burst that had the Raiders within a basket, 48-46, with 45 seconds left in the game.
That’s when the Tigers started getting it done at the free throw line.
“Admittedly, we haven’t shot free throws well,” Eriksen said, “but we’re working on it and it paid off tonight.”
Kiera Pensyl went four-for four at the stripe in the last 36 seconds, Hansen cashed both of her attempts to keep the Raiders at bay.
Kaitlyn Quick netted 10 points for the Tigers, Jetensky and Aubrynn Sheets added eight apiece. Pensyl scored all five of her points at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Schlueter led the balanced Raider attack with a dozen points. Stockamp and Sophie Vacha added nine points each.
The Tiger boys shook off a slow start against the talented Raiders. Kyle Quick opened the second quarter by hitting three of four free throws to tie the score at 20-20. From there, the Raiders peeled off a 13-2 for a 33-22 lead midway through the period. The Tigers clawed back within six 37-31, on Garret Lindberg’s free throw, but Aaron Fitzke’s triple from the corner sent the teams into halftime with the Riaders up 42-33.
It went like that most of the second half for the Tigers. Coach Taylor Klein’s team would get close, but somebody from Raiders would make a play to keep the momentum and their lead. All five LVSS starters finished in double figures, led by a game-high 27 from point guard Kayl Francis. His output included a 13-18 showing at the free throw line where he was 8-11 in the fourth quarter.
Lindberg’s basket in the lane with 1:20 left pulled the Tigers within seven at 72-65, but they would come no closer.
Quick paced his team with 16 points. Jed Hoover and Brock Rogers added 14 apiece.