The Tekamah-Herman volleyball team gained another win at the Boone Central Volleyball Tournament held in Albion Sept. 12.
The Tigers defeated the Central City Bison 2-0, with scores of 30-28 and 25-18 in their final match of the tournament. Previously, they had faced the Ord Chanticleers and the Boone Central Cardinals. They fell to the Chanticleers 25-14 and 26-24 and to the Cardinals 25-12 and 29-27.
On Sept. 15, the Tigers hosted the West Point-Beemer Cadets. They lost the three-game match 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22.