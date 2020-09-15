The rain didn’t end the only dry period in Burt County last week. The Tekamah-Herman volleyball team ended a winning drought with a pair of non-conference victories in a home triangular held Sept. 8.
The Tigers mauled East Husker Conference rival Twin River 25-11 and 25-12 in the opening bout of the evening. They faced tougher competition in Cedar Bluffs, but still emerged triumphant after three games 25-21, 23-25 and 25-18, bringing the Tigers’ ledger to 2-6. Elena Jetensky led the way at teh net, posting 11 kills. Schmidt notched 10.
Earlier in the week Tekamah-Herman participated in the Jean Groth Classic hosted by Wisner-Pilger. Over the two-day contest, the Tigers took on West Point-Beemer, Wayne, Archbishop Bergan, Wisner-Pilger and Pender.
Tekamah-Herman went 0-2 in their first match Thursday night in West Point against the Cadets, losing 25-17 in both games. Elena Jetensky led the attack for the Tigers with five kills. Kennedy Pagels had four kills and Brynn Schmidt had three. Pagels also served up three aces. Rylee Lawson set up 12 assists and had six digs on defense. Aubrynn Sheets led the defense with 12 digs. Jetensky had eight.
The Tigers took on the Wayne Blue Devils in their second contest. They lost 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-16. Jetensky again led the offense with six kills. Schmidt hit four kills and Pagels had three. Sheets served up an ace, as did Reese Hansen. Lawson had 13 assists.
On day two of the tournament, Tekamah-Herman faced Archbishop Bergan first. They lost to the Knights 2-0 with scores of 25-16 and 25-23. The Tigers also lost to the Gators of Wisner-Pilger 25-13 and 25-12.
In the final match of the tournament, Tekamah-Herman played tough against the Pender. The first game was close at 25-18. The Tigers turned the tables on the Pendragons and won the next game 25-22. They proved they had heart by taking Pender to the wall in a 25-20 final set.