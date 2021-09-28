Tiger netters on a winning streak

The Tekamah-Herman Tigers volleyball team is running a five-set winning streak heading into Tuesday night’s match-up in Oakland. The team has outscored their last two opponents by a combined 60 points in those games.
The Tigers started their streak in their home tournament on Sept. 18. While they dropped their first match against BRLD in two games, 13-25 and 21-25, Tekamah-Herman came back against Omaha Roncalli winning the first game 25-22, before dropping the last two 15-25 and 25-27.
That’s when the momentum shifted. The Tigers mauled Fort Calhoun 25-17 and 25-13 to end their part of the tournament in strong style. They would then take down Madison on Sept. 21, in three straight sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13.
Versus BLRD, Kennedy Pagels had seven kills and Elena Jetensky had six kills. Brynn Schmidt had 11 digs, six kills and two aces over the two games. Aubrynn Sheets came up with 12 digs and Rylee Lawson had 17 assists.
Against Omaha Roncalli Schmidt led the team with 14 kills and nine digs. Jetensky had 13 kills and nine digs, while Sheets had two aces and 10 digs. Lawson came up with eight digs and 34 assists and Preslee Hansen had seven digs in the three games.
In the final match against Fort Calhoun, Lawson earned a double-double with 10 digs and 20 assists. Schmidt had eight kills and Quick had seven kills. Pagels also had seven kills and added two aces and one block to her resume. Jetensky delivered six kills in the Tigers’ two wins.
In action against Madison, Pagels earned MaxPreps Player of the Match honors with a performance that included eight kills and four aces. Jetensky provided nine kills, six aces and six digs. Schmidt led the team with 11 kills and five digs. Hansen had four aces and six digs while Lawson had five digs and 28 assists.
Overall this year, Schmidt leads the Tigers with 155 kills. Pagels is next with 105 kills. Between the two they account for more than 50% of Tekamah-Herman’s kills.