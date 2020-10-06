Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team battled against two tough offenses at their home triangular Sept. 29. The Tigers defeated Stanton 2-0, but couldn’t finish off Oakland-Craig, dropping the match in three sets.
“We went into this week preparing like we do for any team,” said head coach Manni Belfrage. “Stanton and Oakland are always very athletic and are good offensive teams.”
The Tigers held Stanton to two sets, winning 25-23 and 25-12. They took the top 10-ranked Knights the distance in three sets. The final score was 2-1 in favor of the Knights. The Tigers took the first set 25-17. The score was the same in the next two sets, but in O-C’s favor.
While the ultimate outcome may reflect a loss, the Tekamah-Herman volleyball team certainly showed they were winners, the coach said.
“The girls really did play well,” Belfrage said. “I have said from the beginning of the season that we are on the cusp of playing some great volleyball and the girls did not disappoint.”
The Tigers were strong on defense. Elena Jetensky especially had a good night at the net. She had eight kills against Stanton and seven against Oakland-Craig, but it was her blocks that made the best part of the highlight reel. She had three great blocks against the Knights.
Brynn Schmidt and Kennedy Pagels also had notable kills in the Stanton game. Yet, it was their outstanding serving that really put Stanton on their heels. As a team, the Tigers notched seven aces, Pagels led the way with three. Ten digs by Aubrynn Sheets kept the Tigers on the prowl for points.
“Stanton and Oakland-Craig have always blocked the ball well, so that is what we emphasized in practice,” Belfrage said. “We fine-tuned our blocking and defensive strategy and worked on covering our hitters, knowing that they would get blocked.”
Schmidt continued to pace the Tigers on offense with three ace serves and eight kills against the Knights. Between her attacks – and those of Jetensky, Pagels and Kaitlyn Quick – and the serving of Rylee Lawson, who led the team with four aces, the Tigers clawed their way through the Oakland-Craig defense.
“The girls have been doing a great job staying focused during matches and battling their way through the momentum shifts that happen in every game,” Belfrage said. “No matter who we play.”
No one can deny, the Tekamah-Herman athletes have taken that lesson to heart. Coach Belfrage said she told her players early on that this season is a marathon – not a sprint.
“We need to work on leveling the extreme ups and downs,” she said. “To play with the same intensity the whole game, regardless of who is on the other side of the net.”