Tiger Seniors open Area 2 play Friday

Tekamah-Herman’s American Legion Seniors baseball team is scheduled to open Class C Area 2 tournament play in Scribner on Friday, July 23. The Tigers are slated to take on Wakefield at 4 p.m.
T-H had previously played Wakefield this summer, dropping a 4-0 decision.
A win would pit the Tigers against the winner of Hooper/Scribner vs. North Bend/Morse Bluff on Saturday at 7 p.m, A loss puts them into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against the loser of Friday’s 1 p.m. game between Pender and Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells.
The Class C state tournament for Seniors will be played in Palmer July 31-Aug. 5.