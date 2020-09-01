Tekamah-Herman rebounded from an opening-season loss to Ashland-Greenwood with a couple splits in triangular play over the last week.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers started the week in triangular play at Fort Calhoun triangular on Monday against Weeping Water. T-H had a 5-0 lead after 3.5 innings before falling 6-5 on a walk-off hit. Jenna Voskamp suffered the loss on the mound in relief.
Emma Wakehouse, Halle Olsen and Maggie Sheets led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece. Both of Wakehouse’s hits were doubles. She scored a run and drove in two. Olsen scored two runs while Sheets drilled a double and drove in three runs.
Ryan Braniff and Lacey Petersen also hit safely for Tekamah-Herman.
The Tigers were determined not to let a lead slip away against Fort Calhoun, and they made sure of it by exploding for eight runs in the opening inning en route to a 16-0 three-inning win.
Voskamp got the win for the Tigers, pitching a no-hitter.
Leann Hawkins drilled three hits to lead the Tiger offense, including a pair of doubles. One of those was a ground-rule double that was close to clearing the fence for a grand slam homer. Hawkins scored two runs and drove in three.
Wakehouse, Braniff and Petersen each added two hits. Wakehouse and Braniff both blasted triples in the first inning. Wakehouse scored twice and drove in two more runs. Braniff scored a run and drove in four. Petersen scored once and drove in two.
Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Olsen, Rachel Sadler, Morgan Lewis, Emilia Evasic and Alicia Clark. Olsen doubled, scored one and drove in a run. Sadler scored two runs and Lewis scored one. Evasic scored a run and drove in one. Clark scored a run.
Also scoring for the Tigers against Calhoun were Sheets,Voskamp, Hannah Rief and Olivia Chatt.
The Tigers traveled to Dodge to take part in the Highway 91 triangular on Thursday and came away with another split.
They started the evening with a 9-0 win over the host Cyclones in five innings as Ryan Braniff pitched the win, only allowing one hit.
Wakehouse went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tiger offense, including a triple in the first inning. She also smacked a solo homer over the centerfield fence.
Petersen and Sheets added two hits apiece for the Tigers. Petersen drilled a bases-clearing double in the fourth to power a seven-run inning for the Tigers. She scored a run and drove in four. Sheets doubled and singled in the fourth, scoring one and driving in one.
Hawkins doubled, scored a run and drove in one. Morgan Lewis also hit safely for the Tigers while scoring two runs. Sadler and Olsen each scored a run as well.
It was a completely different scenario for the Tigers against Guardian Angels Central Catholic as they fell 8-0 in five innings to on of the top-ranked clubs in Class C. Voskamp took the loss on the mound as T-H was held to just two hits in the game, both by Sheets.
Tekamah-Herman, now 2-3 overall and 1-0 in East Husker Conference play, was scheduled to take part in the GACC Invite last Saturday. They then travel to Genoa to take part in the Twin River triangular with North Bend Central on Tuesday, Sept. 1, before traveling to Pender for the NEN triangular with West Point-Beemer.