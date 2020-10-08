Tekamah-Herman’s softball team began its quest for a berth in the 2020 Class C state softball tournament by hosting the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Carson Field on Monday.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers went 1-1 on the day, however, they were among the six highest non-winners to advance to a district final. They travel to Central City on Friday for the Class C District 8 final, a best-of-three series with the Central City Bison. First pitch is set for 12 noon.
The Tigers opened the postseason with a 12-2 win over Yutan/Mead in four innings Monday afternoon.
Jenna Voskamp twirled a three-hitter while striking out seven.
Emma Wakehouse smacked her 11th homer of the season, scored two runs and drove in two while pacing the Tiger offense. Leann Hawkins and Halle Olsen each tripled. Hawkins scored two runs while Olsen scored one and drove in two.
Ryan Braniff and Voskamp each doubled. Braniff scored a run while Voskamp scored a run and drove in two. Maggie Sheets also hit safely for the Tigers, scoring two runs and driving in one.
The Tigers nearly won their way into a district final district finals, but a late rally by Arlington resulted in a 6-5 loss to the Eagles in the subdistrict title game. Braniff took the loss in the circle.
Hawkins and Olsen led the Tiger offense with three hits apiece. Hawkins cracked a pair of doubles while scoring two runs. Olsen jacked a triple while scoring one run and driving in three more.
Wakehouse, Sheets, Lacey Petersen, Morgan Lewis and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Petersen doubled while driving a run. Sheets scored a run and drove in one while Stahr scored a run.
The Tigers record currently stands at 20-12 with a berth in the 2020 Class C state tournament on the line. Central City is 20-10 and have won 11 of their last 12 games, including wins over district finalists Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend, O’Neill and Highway 91.
Central City’s ballpark is located south of downtown along Highway 14.
The District 8 winner, along with the other seven district champions, earns a spot in next week’s state tournament. It is set for Oct. 14-16 at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Raiders end season with loss to Arlington
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raider softball team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon after a 13-3 loss to Arlington at the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Tekamah.
Valerie Uehling took the loss for the Raiders, who saw their season end at 14-11.
Arlington’s defense held LVSS to just two hits, both of them coming in the third inning on a run-scoring double by Cailey Stout and a two-run single by Emily Miller.