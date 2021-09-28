Tiger softball heads toward season’s end with momentum

Tekamah-Herman’s softball team headed into last Saturday’s East Husker Conference tournament on Saturday with a little momentum after winning three of their last four games.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began the week at the Arlington Invite on Saturday. T-H got off to a slow start against North Bend Central before pulling away for a 9-6 win.
Jenna Voskamp got the win in the circle, striking out eight while Haley Johnson took the loss for NBC.
Ryan Braniff led the T-H offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while scoring a run and driving in four more.
Lacey Petersen and Voskamp each added two hits apiece. Petersen stroked a double while Voskamp drilled two doubles and scored two runs. Emma Wakehouse, Hannah Rief, Brinley Stahr and Sammie Brodersen also hit safely for the Tigers.
Perhaps the biggest victory of the week came in the semifinal round.
A pair of home runs late in the game gave the Tigers a huge 3-2 win over seventh-ranked Arlington, avenging a 10-0 loss to the Eagles back on August 29.
Braniff pitched the win, striking out four. Hailey Brenn took the loss for the Eagles.
Morgan Lewis cracked a solo homer in the fourth for her first dinger of the season. Lewis’ homer was followed by a solo shot from Wakehouse in the fifth, her fifth of the season and her 16th career homer.
Braniff, Wakehouse and Rief added to the Tiger offense with two hits apiece. Braniff drilled a pair of doubles, driving a run. Olivia Chatt also had a double. Wakehouse scored a pair of runs.
Arlington had the tying run on first base and was threatening to steal a win, but the Tigers had other ideas. Rief snagged a liner at third and zipped a shot across the diamond to first to double off an Eagle runner, giving the Tigers the win.
Tekamah-Herman fell to Class B’s Columbus Lakeview 9-1 in five innings in the championship game. Rief and Stahr had two hits apiece to lead the Tiger offense. Petersen poled a run-scoring triple while Wakehouse, Braniff and Rachel Sadler also hit safely for the Tigers.
Tekamah-Herman traveled to West Point-Beemer last Tuesday to take on the Cadets and came home with a 20-8 win in four innings. Petersen earned the win in the circle.
Sammie Brodersen led the Tiger offense with three hits, including an inside-the-park homer. The two-run shot was her first home run of the season. She scored four runs on the night and drove in three more. Rief and Petersen each added two hits. Rief scored once and drove in three while Petersen had a double among her offensive output, scoring once and driving in two. Emilia Evasic smacked a two-run homer over the center field fence for her second homer of the season while Wakehouse and Braniff each recorded a double. Wakehouse scored a run and drove in one while Braniff scored once and drove in three.
Sadler, Voskamp, Brie Hemmingsen and Eden Roberts also hit safely for the Tigers. Sadler scored a run and drove in one, Voskamp scored three runs, Hemmingsen drove in one while Roberts drove in two. Chatt, Stahr, Bailey Holiday, Larissa Ackerman and Mya Bergman also reached base safely for the Tigers. Chatt, Stahr and Holiday each scored a run while Holiday and Bergman each drove in one.
With the EHC tournament behind them, the Tigers return to Carson Field on Tuesday (tonight) against West Point-Beemer and Thursday against Class B Omaha Mercy before finishing the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Yutan/Mead Invite. Hosted by Class C’s top-ranked Chieftains, the bracket also includes state-ranked teams in Auburn and Cozad.
Subdistrict tournament pairings were scheduled to be announced Thursday by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Tigers are entered in Subdistrict 2 with Arlington, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Yutan/Mead. The team with the highest wildcard point average team in the subdistrict has the option to host the tournament. Subdistricts will be played Oct. 4 and are single elimination.
The 10 subdistrict champions and the six highest wildcard averages among the non-winners qualify for district finals to be played Friday or Saturday, Oct. 8 or 9. Those games will be a best-of-three series played in one day.
The district champions qualify for the state tournament Oct. 13-15 in Hastings.