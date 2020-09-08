One of the best ways to rebound from a loss to one of the top-rated teams in the state of Nebraska is to go on a hot streak.
That’s exactly what Tekamah-Herman did as they went 6-1 over the past week, with five of those wins via the run-ahead rule. The surge sent the Tigers into the Labor Day holiday with an 8-4 mark.
The other win was a huge upset over a Class B team with just one loss, while the lone loss over the week was to another top-rated team in the state.
The Tigers traveled to Pender on Thursday, Sept. 3, to take on NEN and West Point-Beemer in triangular action.
Tekamah-Herman got out to a 9-0 lead and held on for a 9-6 upset win over the Class B Vipers. The host school, a co-op with Wisner-Pilger, Pender and BRLD, hit the field with an 8-1 mark.
Ryan Braniff pitched the win while Lacey Petersen finished in relief.
The Tigers nabbed seven hits in the contest, with two of those coming off the bat of LeAnn Hawkins. One of those was a double. She scored one while driving in four runs. Other Tigers hitting safely were Emma Wakehouse, who tripled while scoring three runs and driving in one. Lacey Petersen cracked a run-scoring single while Maggie Sheets rapped a two-run single. Braniff and Jenna Voskamp also hit safely for T-H. Both scored a run. Morgan Lewis scored a pair of runs as well.
The Tigers capped off their big week with a possible record against West Point-Beemer. T-H scored all 18 of their runs against the Cadets in the bottom of the first inning.
Petersen tossed a shutout while picking up the three-inning win. She helped her own cause with a pair of hits while scoring two runs and driving in two more. Wakehouse and Hawkins hit twice as well while scoring a pair of runs. Hawkins scored twice and drove in three. Lewis cleared the lanes with a three-run double while Rachel Sadler doubled, Britney Stahr drove in two on a double and Voskamp cracked a run-scoring single.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers started the week at the GACC Invite in West Point on Saturday, Aug. 29, and came away with a third place finish.
They began their run with a 14-0 win over South Sioux City in three innings. Jenna Voskamp pitched the win for the Tigers.
Emma Wakehouse, Leann Hawkins and Maggie Sheets each had two hits to lead the Tiger offense. Wakehouse smacked a home run over the right centerfield fence, her second homer of the season. She scored two runs and drove in three. Hawkins scored two runs and drove in three while Sheets scored twice and drove in two. Ryan Braniff doubled for the Tigers, scoring two runs and driving in one.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Halle Olsen, Morgan Lewis and Alicia Clark.
It was a completely different scenario in their second game Saturday, as Bishop Neumann, the eventual tournament champions who sit seventh in the Class C wildcard averages, wasted no time getting out to a big lead in defeating the Tigers 12-1 in four innings. Ryan Braniff took the loss on the mound. The Tigers were only able to muster three hits. One of those was a solo home run by Wakehouse, her second of the day. Hawkins and Lacey Petersen also hit safely for the Tigers.
Tekamah-Herman next played in the third-place game, and once again they played South Sioux City. Once again they wasted no time getting down to business in defeating the Cardinals 15-1 in four innings. Ryan Braniff got the win in the circle.
Wakehouse, Sheets and Petersen each blasted three hits to lead the Tiger offense. Wakehouse scored four runs and drove in one. Sheets scored one run and drove in four while Petersen drove in three and scored two. Jenna Voskamp added two hits while scoring a run.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Olsen, Hawkins and Rachel Sadler. Olsen scored two runs, Hawkins scored two and drove in one while Sadler drove in one. Alicia Clark scored two runs, Olivia Chatt scored one run.
The Tigers traveled to Genoa Sept. 1 for a triangular taking on the host school, Twin River, as well as North Bend Central.
T-H came away with wins in both contests, defeating Twin River 9-1 in six innings and NBC 15-3 in three innings.
Braniff pitched the win against TR. Petersen poled three hits, including a double, to lead the Tiger offense. She also scored three runs and drove in two. Olsen added two hits, including a triple while scoring one and driving in one. Sheets, Hawkins and Sadler also hit safely for the Tigers. Sheets scored a run, Hawkins doubled and scored two while Sadler scored a run.
The Tigers got off to a slow start against North Bend Central, allowing orange and black Tigers two early runs but locals came away with a 15-3 win in three innings. Petersen got the win in the circle for the Tigers.
Wakehouse, Hawkins and Braniff each drilled a pair of hits to lead the Tiger attack. Wakehouse notched a pair of triples while scoring three times and driving in three. Hawkins tripled and singled while driving in two and scoring one. Braniff scored twice and drove in a run.
Sadler doubled while scoring twice and driving in two. Other Tigers hitting safely were Sheets, Olsen, Petersen, Lewis and Voskamp.
The Tigers were scheduled to travel to David City on Tuesday to take on the host Blue River along with Logan
View/Scribner-Snyder before travelling to Wayne on Thursday, September 10, to face the once-beaten Blue Devils, the number-four team in the Class B wildcard standings..