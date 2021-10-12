Tiger softball season ends at Subdistrict 2 tourney

Tekamah-Herman saw its 2021 softball season come to an end on Monday with a 10-7 loss to Arlington at the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Yutan. The loss finishes the Tigers’ 2021 campaign at 14-15 and marked the final game in a Tiger Softball uniform for two seniors: Jenna Voskamp and Rachel Sadler.
Ryan Braniff suffered the loss in the circle. The Eagles, who later fell to the host team, Yutan/Mead by a 4-2 final, were helped by three home runs among their 11 hits. The round-trippers resulted in six Arlington runs. Senior Gracie Herman clouted two homers. Senior Hailey Brenn, the winning pitcher, notched the other.
After scoring twice in the top of the sixth, the Tigers had cut Arlington’s lead to 6-4. The Eagles plated four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame and held off a Tiger rally in the seventh to advance in the bracket.
Lacey Petersen and Sadler led the Tiger offense with three hits apiece. Petersen drilled a pair of doubles and jacked a two-run homer, her second of the season, in the seventh. Petersen scored two runs and drove in two. Sadler stroked a double, scored one run and drove in one.
Emma Wakehouse added a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, her sixth of the season and the 17th home run of her career. Wakehouse scored two runs and drove in two.
Sammie Brodersen, Brinley Stahr and Emelia Evasic also hit safely for the Tigers. Brodersen and Stahr each scored a run while Evasic drove in one. Hannah Rief also drove in a run on a groundout.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers ended the regular-season at the Yutan/Mead Invite on Saturday, Oct. 2, winning their triangular division of the tournament.
They began with a come-from-behind, 9-8 walk-off win over Centennial. Brodersen’s single to left field drove in Olivia Chatt with the winning run.
Braniff got the win in relief.
Voskamp and Brodersen led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece. Brodersen drilled a double while scoring one run and driving in two, including the game-winner. Rief drove in three runs, with two of them coming off a single. Petersen smacked a run-scoring single.
Chatt also hit safely for the Tigers and scored twice.
Braniff scored three runs for the Tigers. Wakehouse and Stahr scored a run apiece, with Stahr driving in a run.
The Tigers wasted no time getting out of the gate against Southern/Diller-Odell, cruising to a 19-8 win in three innings.
Wakehouse and Rief had two hits apiece. Both scored two runs and drove in one. Braniff, Brodersen and Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Braniff scored two runs and drove in one, Brodersen scored two and drove in three while Stahr drove in two. Voskamp and Sadler each scored three runs while Petersen and Morgan Lewis each scored two runs.
Lewis also drove in two while Chatt scored one and drove in two.
Tekamah-Herman is expected to return eight full or part-time starters from this year’s 14-15 team. They include: Braniff, Wakehouse, Rief, Petersen, Chatt, Brodersen, Lewis and Stahr.
Several underclassmen with varsity playing experience: Bailey Holiday, Alicia Clark, Emilia Evasic, Brie Hemmingsen, Eden Roberts, Mya Bergman, Larissa Ackerman, Maddy Smutny and Izzy Connealy look to return next season as well.
Around the horn
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder suffered a 6-2 loss to Yutan/Mead in the Subdistrict 2 tournament last Monday.
The loss ended the Raiders’ season at 10-16 and was the final game in a Raider uniform for seniors: Katelyn Smith, Kaylee Windhusen, Kaitlyn Heinke, Cailey Stout and Ashlynn Gahner.
Gahner took the loss in the circle. Stout, Heinke and Ellary Young led the LVSS offense with two hits apiece. Stout clubbed a solo homer in her final at-bat for the Raiders and drove in both of the LVSS runs.
The Northeast Nebraska Vipers—the co-operative of Wisner-Pilger, Pender and BRLD—saw its eight-game winning streak, as well as its 2021 softball season, end with a 6-1 loss to Wahoo in the Class B Subdistrict 5 tournament in Wahoo on Monday. NEN ended its season with an 18-11 record.
Lillie Timm and Reese Kneifl led the Viper offense with two hits apiece. Timm cracked a pair of doubles while Kneifl scored a run. Avery Wegner and Maya Dolliver also hit safely for the Vipers, with Dolliver’s hit driving in Kneifl for the Vipers’ only run.
Yutan/Mead hosted Aquinas Catholic Saturday for a spot in the Class C state tournament. The matchup was one of eight around the state played either Friday or Saturday to determine the field for this week’s Class C state tournament. District finals in classes B and C are played in a best-of-three format. The patriots advanced by scores of 7-2 and 12-0 over Aquinas.
Despite its 4-2 loss to Yutan/Mead in the subdistrict championship game, Arlington qualified for a spot in a district final by finishing among the top 16 teams in the wildcard point averages calculated by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Eagles were swept 11-1 and 17-9 by Malcolm at the Clippers’ field on Friday.
East Husker Conference runner-up Highway 91 qualified for a district final for the second straight year. The top seed and host for the C-6 subdistrict, they defeated Centennial 11-0 and Fairbury 4-1 to win the tournament played at Leigh.
The Cyclones traveled to Kearney on Friday to take on sixth-seeded Kearney Catholic. The Stars claimed a state berth by scores of 5-1 and 7-2.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic had the state’s third seed and hosted Raymond Central on Friday and are headed back to state behind a 7-3 and 13-1 sweep of the Mustangs. Bishop Neumann had the top seed and hosted Polk County on Friday at Hackberry Park. They advanced to state behind a 9-1 and 9-0 sweep in the C-1 final.
Class C state tournament games are slated for a 2 p.m. start at the Smith Complex in Hastings. The championship game is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Friday.