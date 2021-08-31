Tiger softball squad splits a pair of triangulars

Tekamah-Herman took part in a couple softball triangulars over the week and came away with a split in both of them.
They kicked off the Weeping Water triangular on Monday, Aug. 23, with a 6-4 win over the host team with Ryan Braniff getting the win in relief.
Emma Wakehouse, Hannah Rief and Rachel Sadler had two hits apiece to lead the Tiger offense.
Wakehouse’s output included a solo home run and a triple, scoring one run and driving in two. Her solo shot in the third was the 12th in her career and set a new school record. The previous mark of 11 was set by Ashley Bohannon in 2017.
Rief scored a run and drove in another while Sadler doubled and drove in two runs.
Also hitting safely were Braniff and Brinley Stahr. Lacey Petersen and Sammie Brodersen also reached base safely.
It was a bit of a different story in their second game of the triangular. The Tigers held their own with Fort Calhoun, but a few miscues led to the Pioneers coming away with a 7-5 win.
Braniff led the Tiger offense with three hits, including a double while scoring one and driving in one. Emilia Evasic blasted a two-run double. Also hitting safely were Rief, Sadler, Jenna Voskamp and Brodersen. Wakehouse, Petersen, Rief, Braniff and Voskamp each scored a run for the Tigers with Rief and Voskamp also driving in a run.
Tekamah-Herman took part in the Guardian Angels Central Catholic triangular at Timmerman Park in West Point Thursday night, defeating East Husker Conference rival Highway 91 7-3 while losing to the host Bluejays 8-1.
Wakehouse went 2-3 at the plate to lead the Tiger offense against the Cyclones, scoring two runs. Petersen, Voskamp Evasic also hit safely for the Tigers while Braniff and Stahr also reached base safely for the Tigers.
The defending Class C state champions, GACC got out to an early 6-0 lead before the Tigers could get their lone run across the plate. T-H got one hit apiece from Wakehouse, Petersen, Rief, Voskamp, Stahr and Morgan Lewis. Petersen scored the Tigers’ only run on an RBI by Sadler.
Highway 91 dropped to 4-3 while the Bluejays remained unbeaten at 4-0.
The Tigers, 2-3 on the year after Thursday’s games, were slated to return to Timmerman Park on Saturday to take part in the GACC Invite. Tuesday, Aug. 31, they return home to host a conference triangular with Twin River and North Bend Central. Two more conference foes, NEN and West Point-Beemer, visit Carson Field on Thursday, Sept. 2.