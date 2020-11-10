One of Tekamah-Herman’s three senior softball players will be taking her game to college.
Leann Hawkins accepted a scholarship offer last week to attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
An all-East Husker Conference second team selection this fall, Hawkins was named the most valuable defensive player for the Tigers after taking part in seven double plays from her position at second base. She committed six errors in 91 chances while putting together a fielding percentage .982.
She also sparkled at the plate. Her .489 batting average led the team, as did her 14 doubles. She also scored 42 runs, drove in 31 and stole 20 bases.
Hawkins also was presented with the team’s leadership award.
The daughter of Brad and Becky Hawkins said she liked the campus when she visited recently, “they made it feel like home.”
She also said she was impressed with the facilities and with Storm coach Jodi DeBoer. A coach at several levels for many years, DeBoer took over the Southeast program in 2018 after several successful years at Beatrice High School where she led the Lady Orange to three state titles and three more runner-up finishes. The Storm went 16-22 in the spring of 2019 and were the Region IX regular season and tournament champions, earning DeBoer coach of the year honors for the region.
DeBoer said she thinks she’s getting a versatile player who can make an immediate impact at the junior college level.
“That’s the kind of kid I want,” she said. “She’s super competitive and has great awareness on the field.”
Hawkins is expected to step into the second base position when she gets to Beatrice, The chance to play right away was an important factor in her decision, as was the school’s early childhood education program.
DeBoer said she saw Hawkins play when the Tigers took on Douglas County West, the night Hawkins hit her first home run.
“She’s a great hitter, even for her size,” DeBoer said. “She’s got good speed on the bases and she’s smart. She understands the tempo of the game.”
Tiger coach Abby Sheets said she was excited to see Hawkins moving on with her softball career.
“I love it when somebody wants to continue,” Sheets said. “I think the junior college route is a great way for her to go. I think she can be a four-year player if that’s what she wants to do.”