Tiger softball team busy on the diamond

Tekamah-Herman had a busy week in softball this past week. Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began their week at the GACC Invite on Saturday, going 1-2 to place fourth.
The tourney began with a 6-4 win over South Sioux City. The Tigers scored five runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.
Ryan Braniff got the win in relief.
Lacey Petersen and Olivia Chatt each rapped three hits to lead the Tiger offense. Chatt drilled a run-scoring double while Petersen scored a run and drove in another. Rachel Sadler and Emilia Evasic each smacked a double, with Sadler driving in two runs and scoring one while Evasic notched an RBI.
Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Emma Wakehouse and Hannah Rief. Both scoring one run, Rief also drove in a run. Morgan Lewis also scored a run.
T-H ran into a buzzsaw in the semi-finals, taking on Bishop Neumann. The Cavaliers took the game 12-0 in four innings on their way to the tourney title.
Braniff picked up the lone hit for the Tigers.
The Tiger bats were limited to just one hit in the third place game, won by Arlington 10-0 in four innings. Lacey Petersen smacked a double.
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Tekamah-Herman took part in their third softball triangular in just nine days. And for the third straight time, the Tigers went 1-1, as did all three teams in this case.
The Tigers got off on the wrong foot to begin the triangular played at Carson Field as they fell to Twin River 20-4 in five innings. Errors early on set the tone for the game.
Rief, Braniff and Jenna Voskamp each drilled two hits to lead the Tiger offense Braniff and Voskamp both had a double among their offensive output, with Voskamp scoring a run. Wakehouse drilled a run-scoring double while Petersen delivered the biggest hit of the game for the Tigers, driving a three-run homer directly over the center field fence.
What went wrong for the Tigers against Twin River was more than made up for in their second game of the evening against North Bend Central. T-H scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for a 6-4 win over NBC.
Petersen twirled the win, striking out nine. Braniff got the save.
Chatt stroked two hits to lead the Tiger offense, including a double, while scoring a run. Voskamp added a two-run double while Wakehouse added a run-scoring single while scoring two runs of her own. Brinley Stahr, Rief and Braniff also scored a run for T-H.
North Bend upset Twin River 5-4 in the second game on a three-run bomb by Lara Dolezal, making all three teams 1-1 in Tuesday’s triangular.
Another home triangular, scheduled for Sept. 2 with East Husker Conference foes NEN and West Point-Beemer, was postponed due to the weather.
The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at home for another triangular, this time with Blue River and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Thursday they host Wayne before traveling to Valparaiso on Saturday for a triangular with host Raymond Central and Malcolm.