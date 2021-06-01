Tiger softball teams see action

The 2021 regular softball season kicked off last week for Tekamah-Herman youth teams.
In 16/18-under action on Monday, May 24, the T-H Gold defeated North Bend 9-5, with the 14’s following that with a 16-5 loss to North Bend.
Olivia Chatt, Bella Roche, Hannah Rief and Alicia Clark each recorded one hit apiece for the 14’s against North Bend. Roche scored two runs while Chatt, Rief and Clark scored one run apiece.
Roche & Taryn Sheets each drove in a run.
The 10U teams were in action the next evening for the Tigers, with the Purple defeating Arlington 11-2.
Bridget Braniff got the win, striking out eight Arlington batters. Braniff also scored a run and drove in a run.
Emily Loftis and Oakley Sheets each scored two runs, with Elle Olson, Lux Wofford, Mettie Bridges, Emersyn Pagels, Taylor Brummond, Elizabeth McElmuray and Kenzington Walton each scoring a run.
Bridges got the lone hit for the Tigers. Wofford, Bridges, Pagels, McElmuray and Walton each drove in a run.
The 10U Gold team completed the sweep for the Tigers as they defeated Arlington 14-2 in three innings. Payton Olson got the win in the circle for T-H.
Ivy Johnson led the Tiger offense with two hits and scored two runs.
Payton and Lakyn Olson also hit safely for the Tigers. Iris Booth, Ellie Pruess, Natalie Ketelsen and Payton Olson each scored two runs apiece. Etta Nun, Maryn Paul, Makenna Miller and Kiva Redman each scored a run.