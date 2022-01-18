Tiger standout inks with Concordia golf

When Brock Rogers graduates in the spring, Tekamah-Herman’s golf team will lose one of the best players in its history.
But as of Thursday, the Tigers’ loss will be Concordia University’s gain. In front of a room full of family and friends, Rogers signed a letter of intent last week to play golf for the Bulldogs.
The Tiger senior said he fielded offers from several schools and for other sports, but he chose Concordia, and golf, because he thinks it’s the best fit for his future.
“I’ve played golf my whole life, and I can use it lots of ways in my future,” he said. “Concordia has a great academic reputation and I have some friends going there.”
A National Honor Society member at Tekamah-Herman, Rogers intends to study business administration at the Seward, Nebraska school and possibly get into the financial services field as a profession.
Concordia, who leads the nation in NAIA scholar athletes, competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which Bulldog golf coach Brett Muller called a deep, competitive league. At GPAC Championships, played Sept. 27-28 at Indian Creeks in Elkhorn, Concordia finished sixth in the 11-team meet, but was only six shots out of fourth.
Muller said he was attracted to Rogers not just for his golf game, but also because he’s an accomplished three-sport athlete.
“I like to see that because it shows he’s used to competition and he’s active all year,” Muller said. “Brock is a very good golfer, but we think when he starts playing all the time he’ll get a lot better.”
Tiger golf coach John Walford agreed.
“Not specializing is a positive,” Walford said, “but when he concentrates solely on golf, they’ll see a significant upgrade.
“Plus they are getting a high character kid. He’s not somebody they’ll have to worry about doing the right things.”
Rogers is joining a deep, young squad. The Bulldogs’ 17-player roster doesn’t have a senior on the sheet, and sports only three juniors as the team prepares to open the spring portion of the schedule.
Muller said the Bulldogs have 10 to 12 players who can all shoot in the 70s.
“Brock will be able to compete for a spot right away,” Muller said, “but everyone has to earn their spot.”
Walford, a Concordia graduate himself, said Concordia is unique in that it takes two five-player squads to most events.
“That way you can really tell who’s playing well,” he said. “Everyone is on the same course with the same conditions against the same competition.”
But there is a season yet to play for Rogers before he leaves for college. The Tigers are the defending East Husker Conference champions and Rogers is the reigning silver medalist.
He said it was important for him to make his school choice early.
“I wanted this out of the way so I can concentrate on being my best,” he said.