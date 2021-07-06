Tiger teams earn top-five finishes LVL 10U tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s Purple 10-under softball team placed third and Gold placed fourth in the Logan Valley League tournament played June 25-27 in Tekamah. There were 20 teams entered in the league tourney. Purple team members include, front to rear: Taylor Brummond; behind her is Lux Wufford, Elizabeth McElurray, Emersyn Pagels, Teagan Erickson; behind them is Mettie Bridges, Emily Loftis, Bridget Braniff, Jersey Nathan, Elle Olson, Oakley Sheets, Kenzi Walton and coach Abby Sheets. Gold members include, front to rear: Ivy Johnson, Kiva Redman; behind them is Natalee Ketelsen, MaKenna Miller; behind them is Ellie Pruess, Payton Olson and Lakyn Olson; behind them is Iris Booth, Georgia Johnson, Etta Nun, Maryn Paul and coach Mandyn Pruess.