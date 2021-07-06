Tiger teams earn top-five finishes LVL 10U tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s Purple and Gold 10-under softball teams took part in the Logan Valley League tournament played in Tekamah June 25-27. The Memorial Park diamonds played host to 20 Logan Valley teams.
The Purple went 4-2 through the tournament to finish third while the Gold went 3-2 to finish fourth.
The Purple squad defeated Arlington 9-1 and Wayne 6-3 before losing 3-1 to Pender on Saturday.
Purple defeated Arlington again in an elimination game, 15-6, before holding off Tekamah-Herman Gold 4-3.
Pender eliminated the Purple by a 10-4 count to advance to the championship series.
Gold began its run with a 13-1 win over Logan View in three innings on Friday before the rains came down, delaying the tournament until noon on Saturday. Gold then defeated Douglas County West before losing to Kelly’s of Norfolk 6-2. They would come back to hold off West Point 6-5 before losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to the Tekamah-Herman Purple.
12s play at West Point
Tekamah-Herman Black earned a fourth place finish in Logan Valley tournament play at West Point last weekend. The brackets saw 13 league teams entered.
Black won its opener 5-4 over Highway 91 Friday night before dropping a 6-4 decision to the eventual tournament champions, Norfolk Kelly’s, on Saturday morning.
Black bounced back with a 20-4 win over Yutan and a 7-3 win over West Point Gray. Their third game in a row Sunday was a 10-3 win over Pender which set up an elimination contest with cross-county rival Oakland Rockets.
Oakland won a 14-10 verdict, forcing Black to settle for fourth place. Oakland finished third after a 9-8 loss to Arlington in the elimination bracket final.
Tekamah-Herman Purple dropped its tourney opener to Arlington by a 10-5 count on Saturday. Wayne dropped Purple from further participation with a 10-5 win Sunday morning.