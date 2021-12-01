Tiger teams sweep jamboree doubleheader, season opens Friday

After not playing a jamboree game in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the Tekamah-Herman girls and boys basketball squads were able to get it played this time around.
And both teams came away with wins on the road.
A 30-9 run throughout the second and third quarters helped propel the Tiger girls to a 45-13 rout of Omaha Christian Academy last Tuesday evening.
Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with a game-high 16 points while Keira Pensyl added 10. Both led in steals with six apiece. Elena Jetensky grabbed 11 boards.
Emma Blum led OCA with eight points.
“The girls did a nice job on the boards tonight,” Tiger girls coach David Eriksen said. “We’ll need to work on bettering our defense, be able to keep our hands away and move our feet. The first three games of the season (Pender, Stanton and Wisner-Pilger) will depict how we play.”
Eriksen thinks his team can double its win total from last year by playing together and getting tougher on the defensive end of the court.
The defense starts with Hansen. The sophomore guard neared a school record for steals despite missing three games with a broken foot. She also is the leading scorer among the returnees, after averaging just over seven points per game last year and led the 20-21 Tigers with 39 assists.
Jetensky is back after leading the Tigers in rebounding last year.
Hansen and Jetensky are joined by versatile senior Kaitlyn Quick as the team’s returning starters. Other returning letter winners are sophomores Carly Freidel and Kiera Pensyl and senior Aubrynn Sheets who is back following a two-year absence. With the loss to graduation of four-year letter winners Maggie Sheets and Halle Olsen, Eriksen’s team will have gaps to fill, especially in the backcourt. Along the baseline, Addysen Lytle and Sammie Brodersen look to provide minutes coming off the bench
During a 4-18 campaign last year, Eriksen said his team was competitive in a many of its games, but didn’t always know how to break through for a win.
“This summer they have worked really hard to build chemistry among each other and have improved in finishing games,” he said. “This summer we worked hard to develop and understand our roles on the team and this team provides a lot of support for each other.”
Burst breaks open boys game
A 20-4 run to begin the second half broke open a close game at halftime and allowed the Tiger boys to roll to a 68-50 win over OCA.
Jed Hoover led three Tigers in double figures with a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers, while Brock Rogers and Kaleb Quick added 15 points apiece. Rogers grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double while Quick added nine boards.
Evan Scheneman led OCA with 13 points while Rendell Gines added 11.
“This was a big step for the guys tonight,” Tiger boys coach Taylor Klein said. “We’ll be working on our conditioning and keep working hard heading into the season opener.”
Coming off their best season in a decade at 7-15 a year ago, the Tigers have nearly all their weapons back, including Rogers, a three-year starter for the Tigers who is the team’s leading scorer three years running, its leading rebounder last season and a third team all-East Husker Conference choice a year ago. Hoover was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season. His 15.3 points per game provides a nice complement to the 18.4 tossed in by Rogers.
Quick returns after adding 5.5 boards per game last season.
The senior trio is expected to get some help from sophomore forward Reece Wiliams and junior guard Thatcher Zink.
Klein said his team has put in a lot of time over the summer, both in the weight room and on the court. He expects those hours to translate to wins this winter. He also has been pleased with the leadership shown by his seniors.
“We have some younger guys that have developed and will help our team a lot as well,” he said. “We’ve shifted to a different mentality, and I’m excited to see what these guys can do on the court.”
Tekamah-Herman opens the regular season on Friday, Dec. 3 with a doubleheader at Pender. The junior varsity games begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the girls varsity at 6 p.m. and the boys at approximately 7:45 pm.
On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4 the Tigers host Stanton in their home opener, in their new gym,with the JV teams playing at 1 p.m. The girls varsity game has a projected tip time of 2:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
The following weekend, both teams visit Wisner-Pilger on Friday night before hosting Twin River on Saturday.
New site for wrestling lid-lifter
Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team will see a lot of new things this season, including a place to practice.
Coach Dirk Desmond opens his fourth year at the Tiger helm, and 17th overall in a new wrestling room in Tekamah-Herman’s recently completed addition.
The biggest complement of wrestlers in several years will open the season Saturday in a new venue, the Howells-Dodge Invitational. Action starts at 9:30 a.m. Also new on the schedule are trips to the Battle Creek Invitational Jan. 15, a triangular at Fort Calhoun Jan. 27 that includes familiar foe Logan View and a dual meet at Conestoga Feb. 1.
Desmond has 13 wrestlers in camp, led by two-time East Husker Conference champion Logan Burt. The junior, who placed third at 138 lbs. at last spring’s Class C state tournament, is expected to man either the 145- or 152-lb. slots this year.
Also back is the team’s only senior, Dawson Schram. A state qualifier at 160 last year, he is pencilled into the 170-lb. spot this year.
Also in camp are returning letter winners in junior Brady Braniff and sophomore Isaac Ruwe.
Desmond thinks the size of the squad also will make the team more competitive in both dual and tournament situations.
But behind its returnees, almost everybody else is either a sophomore or a freshmen. The only exception is junior Austin Breckenridge, a transfer from Bennington, who Desmond said has shown plenty of skill in the early going.
“We have quite a few new wrestlers, which makes our team a little green,” Desmond said. “But our veterans are good leaders. The wrestlers work hard, have good attitudes and strong work ethics. We coaches anticipate wrestlers to improve quickly and to find success.”
Following the opener at Howells-Dodge, the Tigers are in dual meet action Dec. 9 at Oakland-Craig before taking part in the Battle Creek dual tournament Dec. 11.
A Dec. 14 triangular at Norfolk Catholic with East Husker Conference rival Wisner-Pilger and a trip to the Logan View Invitational Dec. 19 complete the pre-Christmas slate.