Tiger track squads post impressive finishes at Calhoun

It was a long time coming as far as the weather was concerned for the Tekamah-Herman tracksters. The Tigers took advantage of much-needed warm weather at the Fort Calhoun meet April 26. The boys scored 69 points to take third while the girls netted 58 points for a fourth-place finish.
Kaleb Quick garnered three individual medals to lead the Tiger boys. He took third in the triple jump with a leap of 40’00”, ran third in the 400 with a time of 55.30 seconds and fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:11.40.
Dawson Schram, Cale Belfrage and Jessen Booth each won two individual medals. Schram took second in the shot put with a throw of 42’08.5” and second in the discus with a throw of 121’09”. Belfrage took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18’11.5” and fifth in the 400 with a time of 56.40. Booth took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.04 seconds and took the gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.66.
Adrian Robinson placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.62 seconds while Reece Williams took fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.80.
The team of Belfrage, Spencer Pagels, Booth and Williams took fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 47 seconds even. Belfrage, Pagels and Williams teamed with Quick to take second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:42.70.
Donnie Seeley garnered three individual medals to lead the girls last Tuesday. She placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4’06”, fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.40 seconds and second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.95.
Emma Wakehouse and Kenzie Alexander finished second and third respectively in the 400. Wakehouse finished with a time of 1:03.5 while Alexander finished with a time of 1:04.9. Wakehouse and Alexander teamed with Bella Roche and Kaitlyn Quick to take the gold in the 4x400 with a time of 4:27.80.
Keira Pensyl finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4’06”. Preslee Hansen took third in the 200 with a time of 30.28 seconds. Bella Roche took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:39.8 while Ella Booth took sixth in the 3200 with a time of 15:43.10.
Booth also teamed with Laney Hoier, Emily Beck and Elena Jetensky to take fourth in the 4x800 with a time of 12:26.40. The team of Quick, Lacey Petersen, Hansen and Wakehouse took third in the 4x100 with a time of 55.10.
The Tiger track squads were scheduled for action at the East Husker Conference meet at Humphrey on Saturday, April 30. Following that, they take part in two track and field meets at Oakland-Craig. The O-C Invite kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. O-C also hosts the Class C District 3 meet on Thursday, May 12, beginning at 1 p.m. The district meet features East Husker teams BRLD, Clarkson-Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Stanton and Wisner-Pilger along with Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Logan View.