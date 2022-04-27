Tiger track squads post their top finishes of the season at home invitational meet

Mother Nature may have kept the wind around for another track invite this past week, but it failed to deter the Tigers from posting their highest finishes to date and, even better, on their home turf at the Tiger Invitational April 19.
The Tiger girls scored 103 points to finish third while the Tiger boys finished runner-up with 126 points, just four points shy of getting the win. BRLD won the boys’ side with 130. Logan View rolled up 134 points to win the girls’ division of the invite while Oakland-Craig finished runner-up with 126 points.
Several Tiger girls medaled in multiple events.
Emma Wakehouse took second in the 100 with a time of 13.91 seconds and won the 400 with a time of 1:08.89. Preslee Hansen finished third in the 100 with a time of 14.14 seconds and third in the 200 with a time of 29.66.
Kenzie Alexander took third in the 400 with a time of 1:10.23 and second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.27 seconds. Laney Hoier took sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:13.99 and fourth in the long jump, leaping 12’ 08”. Lillie Strode took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 12’ 02” and sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 28’ 9.50”.
Lacey Petersen took fifth in the 100 with a time of 14.56 seconds. Kaitlyn Quick took fifth in the 200 with a time of 30.52. Bella Roche ran second in the 800 clocked at 2:45.32. Donnie Seeley took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.97 seconds. Keira Pensyl took second in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 06” and Elena Jetensky was third in the long jump at 12’ 09”.
Quick, Petersen, Hansen and Wakehouse toured the 4x100-meter relay in 56.19 seconds to finish second. Quick and Wakehouse teamed with Roche and Alexander to take second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:41.13. Jetensky, Hoier, Nevaeh Ritter and Ella Booth toured the 4x800-meter relay in 12:33.14, finishing second to round out the scoring for the girls.
Kaleb Quick medaled in three individual events to lead the Tiger boys. He won the 400 with a time of 57.45 seconds, took second in the 800 with a time of 2:15.11 and second in the triple jump with leap of 39’ 02.50”.
Medaling in two individual events apiece were Cale Belfrage, Reece Williams, Jessen Booth, Adrian Robinson, Isaac Ruwe, Austin Breckenridge and Dawson Schram.
Belfrage took second in the 400 with a time of 58.04 seconds and fourth in the long jump, leaping 16’ 7.50”. Williams took fourth in the 400 with a time of 59.10 and third in the triple jump, leaping 38’ 5.25”. Booth took second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 18.22 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.43. Robinson took fourth in the 110 highs with a time of 19.34 seconds and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.26. Ruwe took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.24 and third in the long jump with a leap of 17’ 3.50”. Breckenridge took second in the long jump at 17’ 4.50” and sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 36’ 4.50”. Schram took third in the shot put with a throw of 45’ 2.50” and second in the discus with a throw of 123’05”.
Spencer Pagels took fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.31. Pagels teamed with Belfrage, Booth and Williams to take first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 48.03 seconds. Pagels, Belfrage, Williams and Quick took second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:52.53 to round out the scoring for the boys.
Moving forward for the Tiger tracksters, two events remain on the calendar for the month of April. On Tuesday, April 26, they were to take part in the Fort Calhoun Invite, scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start. On Saturday, April 30, they take part in the East Husker Conference Championships, hosted by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.