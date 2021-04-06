Tiger track teams continue improvement

Tekamah-Herman’s track teams battled the wind as well as the other teams at West Point-Beemer’s Snowmelt Invitational on Thursday. The meet was delayed two days as officials hoped for warmer weather. Although the meet was held under sunny skies, a bitter north wind made for tougher sledding, especially in the longer races and throwing events.
Still, Tiger coaches are pleased with the improvement shown by their charges.
“We’re seeing more conference and district teams today,” girls coach Taylor Klein said, “so it’s good to see us competing well.”
His young Tigers stacked up 41 points to take seventh against a nine-team field.
Most of the scoring was done on the track and most of that was done by sophomore Emma Wakehouse.
She won the 100-meter dash in a season-best time of 13.13 seconds. She also ran fourth in the 400, timed in 1:07.04. Wakehouse also ran legs on both relays. She joined Lacey Petersen, Preslee Hansen and Halle Olsen to take second in the 4x100 race, timed in 56.01 seconds. Wakehouse, Olsen, Kaitlyn Quick and MaKenzie Alexander placed fourth in the 4x400 relay, timed in 4:51.21.
Olsen, the team’s lone senior, also palcd second in the high jump, clearing 4’ 10”.
Elena Jetensky completed the Tiger scoring. A strong finishing kick pulled her into sixth in the 800 meters, timed in 2:55.77.
Senior Cole Bottger placed in two events to pace the Tiger boys.
His time of 5:15.92 was good for third in the 1,600 meters. He also ran fifth in the 800 in 2:18.3.
Reece Williams finished the Tiger scoring. His mark of 35’ 10” in the triple jump was good for sixth place.
Both T-H squads had a tougher day against primarily Class B competition at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational March 26.
Olsen took the silver medal after clearing five feet in the high jump, the best finish of the day for the Tigers.
Wakehouse was third in the 100 behind a 13.73 clocking.
Jetensky, Kaitlyn Quick, Hansen and Olsen combined to take fifth in the 4x400 relay, timed in 4:45.66.
Dawson Schram’s fourth place mark in the discus, 107’ 9”, was all the scoring for the Tiger boys.
After a break for Easter, the Tigers head to Malcolm for an invitational meet on April 7.
Tiger Stadium hosts Tekamah-Herman’s annual junior varsity invitational on Saturday, April 10.
Following an appearance in the Logan View Invitational April 13, the Tigers see their only home varsity date April 20, the Tiger Invitational.