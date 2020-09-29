The Tekamah-Herman volleyball team ended their week on a high note after two tough-fought matches in the Tiger Invitational.
The Tigers defeated Madison on the road 3-0 by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16, on Sept. 22.
Sophomore Kennedy Pagels led the Tiger attack at Madison, logging 12 kills. Brynn Schmidt and Reese Hansen recorded six each while Elena Jetensky added five kills and 11 digs.
Rylee Lawson dished out 23 assists and had 13 digs. Libero Aubrynn Sheets led the defense with 15 digs.
Prior to that, the Tigers had hosted a tournament on Sept. 19.
They won their first game 25-20 against BRLD. But could not maintain the momentum and eventually fell to the Wolverines 25-18 and 25-13 for a 2-1 decision. In their second tournament game, the Tigers lost to Roncalli Catholic 2-0, with scores of 25-18 and 25-20. The fourth team in the draw, Fort Calhoun, did not attend.