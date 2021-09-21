Tiger volleyball makes roaring comeback

An early 1980’s song had a line that stated “Never give up, never say die!”
That statement rang true last Tuesday when Tekamah-Herman traveled to West Point-Beemer to take on the Cadets.
The Tigers won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-14 before dropping the next two sets 24-26 and 15-25. It was looking very bleak for the Tigers as West Point-Beemer was closing in on stealing the match in Game 5.
That’s when things got interesting and the comeback began.
West Point-Beemer was two points away from winning it with a 13-7 lead before Elena Jetensky drove a kill through a Cadet block to make it 13-8. Aubrynn Sheets stepped up to serve for the Tigers. Kennedy Pagels drilled a kill to make it 13-9 and a Cadet error made it 13-10.
Despite West Point-Beemer calling a time out to try and stall the Tiger rally, things continued to get better for Tekamah-Herman. After the TO, the Cadets were called for being in the net, making it 13-11. Pagels delivered another kill to make it 13-12 and the Tigers continued to roll along.
Another Cadet error tied it at 13, a third kill in the rally by Pagels gave the Tigers match point at 14-13 before an errant hit by West Point-Beemer gave Tekamah-Herman the winning point at 15-13.
The Tigers had come from six points down late in the fifth set to defeat West Point-Beemer 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 15-13.
Tekamah-Herman now stands at 4-7 on the season, 2-1 in the East Husker Conference.
Tekamah-Herman hosted the Tiger Invitational last Saturday, which features EHC member BRLD as well as Fort Calhoun and Omaha Roncalli. Madison comes to town Tuesday (tonight), for an EHC matchup. On Thursday, the Tigers are in a conference triangular at Stanton with the host Mustangs and ninth-ranked Oakland-Craig before taking part in the Raymond Central Invitational on Saturday.
The win over West Point-Beemer was the Tigers’ second victory of the year over the Cadets. The other came in second-day action in the Jean Groth Classic tournament Sept. 4 in Pender.
The Tigers opened conference play Sept. 7 with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 win at Twin River Sept. 7. Brynn Schmidt led the Tiger attack with 15 kills against the Titans. Jetensky posted seven while Kaitlyn Quick and Pagels added six each. Pagels also notched two blocks. Setter Rylee Lawson handed out 25 assists.
The Tigers also picked up a win in three matches at the Boone Central Invitational in Albion Sept. 11.
Crofton raced to a 25-16, 25-14 win in the tourney opener, but the Tigers bounced back for a 25-15, 25-22 win over the host Cardinals behind nine kills from Schmidt and eight more from Pagels as Lawson dished out 15 assists.
Ord earned a tough three-set win in the fifth-place match by scores of 20-25, 25-14 and 26-24. Schmidt led the way with 15 kills. Pagels also hit double figures with 11 while Lawson was credited with 30 assists.
The Tiger defense sparkled against the Chanticleers with five different players reaching double figures in digs. Schmidt led the way with 16, Preslee Hansen picked up 15, Jetensky and Sheets had 14 each while Lawson added 10.