Tiger wrestlers claim 3 Logan View medals
Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team came home with three medals from the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invitational Dec. 18.

The Tigers placed 10th in the 15-school draw. Milford won the day with a 156-142 advantage over Fillmore Central.

Logan Burt led the Tigers with a second-place showing at 152 lbs. Spencer Pagels took third at 160 while Dawson Schram placed fourth at 170.

Burt posted a pair of first period falls to move into the semifinals where he earned a 13-8 win over Cy Petersen of Syracuse.

That set up a championship bout with Milford’s Jack Chapman, a state tournament qualifier at 138 lbs. last spring, who hit the mat at 15-2. Chapman’s first period takedown and an escape in the second were all the points he would need for a 3-0 decision win. The loss dropped Burt to 8-1 on the year.

Pagels lost a major decision in his semifinal bout with Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw, but came back with a major of his own, 12-1 over Fillmore Central’s Izzic Paling, to advance in the bracket. His 3-1 win over Columbus Lakeview’s Yordi Dominguez sent Pagels home with the bronze medal. Pagels erased a 1-0 deficit with an escape and a takedown in the third period while improving to 8-5.

At 170, Howells-Dodge standout Levi Belina sent Schram into the consolation bracket by fall midway through the second period. Belina ran his rcord to 18-1 with a 6-1 win over Milford’s Christophe Scdoris.

Schram came back with a pin victory over Logan View’s Braydon Wobken, but dropped a 14-6 major decision to Riley Eickemeier of Columbus Scotus in the bronze medal match. His 2-2 showing on the day improved Schram’s mark to 8-4.

The Tigers are away from action until the new year. They open 2022 at home with a dual meet against East Husker Conferecne rival North Bend Central Jan. 6. Matches start at 6 p.m.

The next day, the Tigers head for Columbus to take part in the High Plains Invitational, one of the top-small-school tournaments in the state. The tourney is held at Central Community College Jan. 7-8.

