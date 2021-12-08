Tiger wrestlers off to a good start

Tekamah-Herman got its wrestling season off to a solid start Saturday, placing sixth in the Howells-Dodge Invitational.
The Tigers had four placers, led by Dawson Schram’s silver medal at 170 lbs. while piling up 91 points against the 18-school field. Seven of the eight Tigers in the varsity lineup won at least one match.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic took team honors, opening a 158-146 margin over the host Jaguars and Summerland, the consolidation involving Ewing, Orchard and Clearwater.
In addition to Schram, coach Dirk Desmond’s squad got third-place finishes from Blayne Williams at 103 lbs., Austin Breckenridge at 138 and Brady Braniff at 145. Wrestling unattached, Isaac Ruwe won fourth place at 145 lbs while Gabe Stock took fourth at 170.
Schram used a pin and a disqualification to reach the finals at 170. His opponent, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge, the fourth-place winner at 160 lbs at last spring’s Class D state tournament, won the gold by fall at 3:41.
In a pool bracket, Williams won three matches by fall, including a 36-second pin over Calix Burge of Wakefield, while going 3-2 on the day, good for third place.
Breckenridge won four of his five matches, including two over Will Porter of the Millard South junior varsity squad. An 8-5 loss to Clarkson/Leigh’s Dylan Higby, a Class D state qualifier last spring, dropped Breckenridge out of gold medal contention. But his 4-2 overtime win over Stanton’s Jayden Reed earned him his first medal as a Tiger. Higby advanced to claim the gold medal, pinning Wakefield’s Caleb Chase in 3:41
Braniff also ran into a Belina at a big moment, the semifinal bout at 145. Sophomore Lane Belina posted a 7-1 win in the semifinals on his way to the gold medal. Braniff came back with a pair of pins to take third. The second of those falls came against his teammate, Ruwe.
A junior, Ruwe lost by fall in his semifinal bout with Wisner-Pilger’s Devon Schultz while going 3-2 on the day.
Stock, a freshman, was pinned by Belina in 1:19 in their opening round bout at 170. He bounced by winning four matches in a row, all by fall, before dropping a 4-2 decision in overtime to Ponca’s Aiden Cook in their bronze medal match.
The Tigers were slated to open their dual season Thursday night at Oakland-Craig, however, that match has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
On Saturday, Tekamah-Herman is entered in dual tournament action at Battle Creek where a 9 a.m. start is listed. On Dec. 14, Desmond’s crew is back in Madison County, visiting Norfolk Catholic for a 7 p.m. triangular with the Knights and Wisner-Pilger.