Tiger wrestlers seeing plenty of dual meet action

With only a stop at last Saturday’s Logan View Invitational left on the slate before Christmas, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team has seen plenty of dual meet action recently.
In a triangular at Norfolk catholic Dec. 14, coach Dirk Desmond’s boys dropped a close 30-27 decision to thehost Knights before stopping East Husker Conference rival Wisner-Pilger by a 45-24 count.
Against the Knights, the tigers had a chance to tie heading into the final bout. Logan Burt needed a pin to tie in his 152-lb. match with Catholic’s Allan Olander.
Burt had a near fall working in the second period, his second of the match, before Olander scored a reversal. Olander scored an additional point in the third, but Burt won the decision, 6-5.
Burt won both of his matches on the night. Freshman Blayne Williams also won a pair of contested matches.
Norfolk Catholic completed the team sweep by downing the Gators 48-30.
Norfolk Catholic 30Tekamah-Herman 27
160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit
170—Dawson Schram won by forfeit
182—Tristan Tobin pinned by Brenden Flood, 5:49
195— Omar Pintor pinned by Shaun Clinch, 1:01
220—Forfeited to Isaac Wilcox
285—Forfeited to Ben Sousek
106—Blayne Williams decisioned Carter Fisher, 9-4
113—Open
120—Open
126—Forfeited to Dominic Liess
132—Open
138—Austin Breckenridge decisioned Kanyon Talton, 10-6
145—Brady Braniff pinned Noah Morland, 1:25
152—Logan Burt decisioned Allan Olander, 6-5
Tekamah-Herman 45Wisner-Pilger 24
106—Blayne Williams pinned Tycin Lampman, 5:41
113—Open
120—Forfeited to Braxton Siebrand
126—Forfeited to Gabe Liermann
132—Forfeited to Walker Ott
138—Austin Breckenridge won by forfeit
145— Brady Braniff pinned by Devon Schultz, 1:51
152—Logan Burt pinned Keegan Poppe, 1:02
160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit
170—Gabe Stock won by forfeit
182—Dawson Schram won by forfeit
195—Tristan Tobin decisioned Kristian Oeverjordet,13-9
220—Omar Pintor won by forfeit
285—Open
Competing at the Battle Creek Dual Tournament on Dec. 11, the Tigers picked up a team win over Summerland but were stopped by the host Braves and Crofton-Bloomfield.
Battle Creek Dual Tournament
Match Results
Battle Creek 63Tekamah-Herman 18
106—Blayne Williams pinned by Ryan Stusse Jr., 5:49
113—Forfeited to Garrett Finke
120—Forfeited to Jaxson Hassler
126—Forfeited to Zion Baier
132—Forfeited to Carter King
138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Hudson Last, 3:52
145—Brady Braniff pinned Conner Neuhalfen, 5:20
152—Logan Burt pinned Kaleb Kummer, 1:34
160— Spencer Pagels pinned by Brek Thompson, 3:54
170— Dawson Schram decisioned by Korbyn Battershaw, 9-8
182— Cole Booth pinned by Wyatt Nierodzik, 1:02
195— Omar Pintor pinned by Dahkota Zlomke, 1:25
220— Forfeited to Kase Thompson
285— Forfeited to Elijah Hintz
Crofton-Bloomfield 54Tekamah-Herman 30
113—Forfeited to Robbie Fisher
120—Forfeited to Hudson Barger
126—Forfeited to Braeden Guenther
132—Forfeited to William Steffen
138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Jack Miller, 1:47
145— Brady Braniff pinned by William Poppe, 3:08
152—Logan Burt won by forfeit
160—Spencer Pagels pinned by Wyatt Tramp, 2:31
170—Dawson Schram pinned Casey Jeannoutot, 3:53
182—Cole Booth won by forfeit
195—Omar Pintor pinned by Ty Tramp, 1:10
220—Forfeited to Jared Janssen
285—Forfeited to Paxton Bartels
106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit
Tekamah-Herman 45Summerland 30
120— Forfeited to Daley Bearinger
126— Forfeited to Alex Thiele
132— Forfeited to Jesse Thiele
138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Logan Kester, 1:11
145—Brady Braniff decisioned Keaton Thiele 4-2 SV-1
152—Logan Burt won by forfeit
160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit
170—Dawson Schram pinned Kendrick Schroeder, 3:18
182—Cole Booth pinned AJ Hobbs, 2:28
195—Omar Pintor won by forfeit
220—Forfeited to Wyatt Chipps
285—Forfeited to Logan Mueller
106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit
113—Open