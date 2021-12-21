 Skip to main content
Tiger wrestlers seeing plenty of dual meet action

THPaw

With only a stop at last Saturday’s Logan View Invitational left on the slate before Christmas, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team has seen plenty of dual meet action recently.

In a triangular at Norfolk catholic Dec. 14, coach Dirk Desmond’s boys dropped a close 30-27 decision to thehost Knights before stopping East Husker Conference rival Wisner-Pilger by a 45-24 count.

Against the Knights, the tigers had a chance to tie heading into the final bout. Logan Burt needed a pin to tie in his 152-lb. match with Catholic’s Allan Olander.

Burt had a near fall working in the second period, his second of the match, before Olander scored a reversal. Olander scored an additional point in the third, but Burt won the decision, 6-5.

Burt won both of his matches on the night. Freshman Blayne Williams also won a pair of contested matches.

Norfolk Catholic completed the team sweep by downing the Gators 48-30.

Norfolk Catholic 30Tekamah-Herman 27

160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit

170—Dawson Schram won by forfeit

182—Tristan Tobin pinned by Brenden Flood, 5:49

195— Omar Pintor pinned by Shaun Clinch, 1:01

220—Forfeited to Isaac Wilcox

285—Forfeited to Ben Sousek

106—Blayne Williams decisioned Carter Fisher, 9-4

113—Open

120—Open

126—Forfeited to Dominic Liess

132—Open

138—Austin Breckenridge decisioned Kanyon Talton, 10-6

145—Brady Braniff pinned Noah Morland, 1:25

152—Logan Burt decisioned Allan Olander, 6-5

Tekamah-Herman 45Wisner-Pilger 24

106—Blayne Williams pinned Tycin Lampman, 5:41

113—Open

120—Forfeited to Braxton Siebrand

126—Forfeited to Gabe Liermann

132—Forfeited to Walker Ott

138—Austin Breckenridge won by forfeit

145— Brady Braniff pinned by Devon Schultz, 1:51

152—Logan Burt pinned Keegan Poppe, 1:02

160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit

170—Gabe Stock won by forfeit

182—Dawson Schram won by forfeit

195—Tristan Tobin decisioned Kristian Oeverjordet,13-9

220—Omar Pintor won by forfeit

285—Open

Competing at the Battle Creek Dual Tournament on Dec. 11, the Tigers picked up a team win over Summerland but were stopped by the host Braves and Crofton-Bloomfield.

Battle Creek Dual Tournament

Match Results

Battle Creek 63Tekamah-Herman 18

106—Blayne Williams pinned by Ryan Stusse Jr., 5:49

113—Forfeited to Garrett Finke

120—Forfeited to Jaxson Hassler

126—Forfeited to Zion Baier

132—Forfeited to Carter King

138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Hudson Last, 3:52

145—Brady Braniff pinned Conner Neuhalfen, 5:20

152—Logan Burt pinned Kaleb Kummer, 1:34

160— Spencer Pagels pinned by Brek Thompson, 3:54

170— Dawson Schram decisioned by Korbyn Battershaw, 9-8

182— Cole Booth pinned by Wyatt Nierodzik, 1:02

195— Omar Pintor pinned by Dahkota Zlomke, 1:25

220— Forfeited to Kase Thompson

285— Forfeited to Elijah Hintz

Crofton-Bloomfield 54Tekamah-Herman 30

113—Forfeited to Robbie Fisher

120—Forfeited to Hudson Barger

126—Forfeited to Braeden Guenther

132—Forfeited to William Steffen

138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Jack Miller, 1:47

145— Brady Braniff pinned by William Poppe, 3:08

152—Logan Burt won by forfeit

160—Spencer Pagels pinned by Wyatt Tramp, 2:31

170—Dawson Schram pinned Casey Jeannoutot, 3:53

182—Cole Booth won by forfeit

195—Omar Pintor pinned by Ty Tramp, 1:10

220—Forfeited to Jared Janssen

285—Forfeited to Paxton Bartels

106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit

Tekamah-Herman 45Summerland 30

120— Forfeited to Daley Bearinger

126— Forfeited to Alex Thiele

132— Forfeited to Jesse Thiele

138—Austin Breckenridge pinned Logan Kester, 1:11

145—Brady Braniff decisioned Keaton Thiele 4-2 SV-1

152—Logan Burt won by forfeit

160—Spencer Pagels won by forfeit

170—Dawson Schram pinned Kendrick Schroeder, 3:18

182—Cole Booth pinned AJ Hobbs, 2:28

195—Omar Pintor won by forfeit

220—Forfeited to Wyatt Chipps

285—Forfeited to Logan Mueller

106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit

113—Open

