Tekamah-Herman made the championship finals at the East Husker Conference softball tournament the sixth time on Saturday.
Playing in Wisner as the number-one seed, the Tigers finished as runners-up for the third time in four years after dropping a 7-4 decision in eight innings to NEN. Their sixth appearance in the finals is more than any other team/in the 10-year history of the conference tournament.
The Tigers more than held their own in the championship against two-time defending champion NEN, but three runs in the eighth inning allowed the Vipers to hang on for a 7-4 win.
Jenna Voskamp suffered the loss in the circle in relief for the Tigers. Emma Krusemark got the win in relief for NEN.
Maggie Sheets and Rachel Sadler led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece. Sheets blasted a double and drove in a run. Sadler also drove in a run.
LeAnn Hawkins, Lacey Petersen and Ryan Braniff also hit safely for the Tigers. Hawkins scored a run. Petersen blasted a two-run double and scored a run.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began the tournament against Highway 91 and came away with a 14-6 win over the Cyclones in five innings.
Braniff pitched the win, allowing six runs on eight hits.
Hawkins, Halle Olsen, Sadler and Brinley Stahr each collected two hits to lead the Tiger offense. Hawkins ripped a two-run inside-the-park homer, her second home run of the season. Olsen jacked a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning that ended the game via the mercy rule. Sadler and Stahr both scored a run and drove in one.
Emma Wakehouse also hit safely for the Tigers, scoring three runs and driving in one while Sheets bagged a triple, scored twice and drove in two more while Voskamp scored a run.
T-H got out to an early 10-0 lead in their second game and never looked back in defeating North Bend Central 13-2 in four innings.
Petersen pitched the win, going three innings while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four. Braniff pitched one inning.
Olsen led the Tiger offense with three hits, scoring two runs while driving in two. Wakehouse, Hawkins, Sadler and Hannah Rief each added two hits. Wakehouse scored two runs and drove in two. Hawkins and Sadler each scored two runs and drove in one. Rief scored one and drove in one.
Sheets, Petersen, Braniff and Noel Monif also hit safely for the Tigers. Sheets drove in three runs, Petersen scored one and drove in two. Braniff scored twice and drove in one while Stahr scored a run for the Tigers.
Tekamah-Herman, now 16-9 on the year, will have another busy week six games in a five-day span. Tuesday they travel to David City for a triangular with Blue River and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. On Thursday they travel to Omaha to take on Mercy at Westgate Field before taking part in the Yutan Invite on Saturday, Oct. 3.
As of press time Monday, the Tigers remain in the driver’s seat in the Class C Subistrict 2 race with a 41.8000-40.4706 lead over Arlington. LV/S-S and Yutan-Mead are the other two teams in the subdistrict. The Class B and C Subdistrict brackets are expected to be released on Thursday, Oct. 1. Tournaments are slated for Monday, Oct. 5. New this year, Class C subdistricts will be played in single elimination. The 10 subdistrict winners and the six nonwinners who are the highest in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s wildcard standings will be seeded into eight district final match-ups. Those games, played Oct. 9 or 10, will be one-day, best-of-three with the higher seed getting the option to host. The eight winners qualify for state tournament action in Hastings, Oct. 14-16.