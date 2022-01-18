Tigers beat the storm and Madison

With the first big winter storm of the season expected to batter the area Friday afternoon and evening, Tekamah-Herman and Madison moved Friday’s game to Thursday to beat the weather.
The Tigers couldn’t have picked a better time to get warm, knocking off the Dragons 51-8 in the girls game and 65-54 in the boys tilt.
The win over Madison snapped a four-game losing skid for coach David Eriksen’s girls. The last four teams they played boast a combined record of 32-8 as of Friday morning.
Eriksen said his squad benefitted a little from COVID-19 issues on the Madison side that left five Dragons home.
Still, his team put together a solid effort, he said.
The Tiger defense shut out Madison in the first and third quarters and limited the Dragons to one point in the fourth.
Preslee Hansen sparked the Tiger defense with a school record 13 steals. The count pushed her season total to 82, breaking the single season record held by Heather Haber with at least eight games left to play in the year.
Hansen also topped the offense pouring in 21 points. Kaitlyn Quick, who Eriksen said has been improving her game over the past few outings, also hit double figures with 13 points.
The Tiger boys needed a 9-3 run midway through the second half to shake off a pesky group of Dragons and snap a three-game losing slide.
Carrying a 34-26 lead into intermission, coach Taylor Klein’s boys saw Madison keep itself in the game behind lightning quick guard Diego Gastelum who went for 17 of his game-high 32 points in the second half. Trailing 42-33, Madison’s pressure sparked a 7-0 run late in the third period.
Klein said his team likes to take advantage of its athletic abilities by playing fast, “but sometimes we get ahead of ourselves and put ourselves in bad situations.”
Gastelum’s bucket at the 2:32 mark had the Dragons within a basket at 42-40.
But that’s as close as the Dragons would get.
The Tigers closed the third with a 6-3 run and opened the fourth with a 7-1 burst to keep the Dragons at bay.
Gastelum cashed a two and a three to pull his team within six points, 57-51 with just over five minutes to play, but back-to-back baskets from Kaleb Quick, who finished with 12 points, pushed the lead back out to 10 and the Dragons didn’t threaten again.
Jed Hoover went for 11 of his team-high 22 in the first quarter. Brock Rogers tallied 11 of his 18 in the second half.
Klein said his team did a better job of using each other offensively, but the same kind of team play needs to extend to the defensive end. He said every team left on the Tigers’ slate has a player like Gastelum.
“We need to do a better job defensively both one-on-one and be able to help each other more,” he said. “We have to be able to stop people.”
Both Tiger squads were suffering through a cold spell heading into Thursday’s games.
The Tiger girls had a rough night at Lyons on Tuesday, falling to BRLD 71-26. Preslee Hansen’s 13 points led the Tigers. BRLD, who has spent time in the C1 top 10 this season, was topped by 25 points from Alyssa Buchholz while Jordan Snyder added 16.
Coach Taylor Klein’s boys dropped a 66-39 decision at Clarkson-Leigh on Saturday and a 74-43 decision at BRLD on Tuesday. Brock Rogers led the Tigers with 16 points against Clarkson-Leigh with Jed Hoover adding 10. Jarred Novotny led the 9-1 Patriots with a game-high 25 points. Carter Hanel ripped down 20 boards.
Both Brock and Brody Rogers led the Tigers with nine points apiece in a cold shooting night against BRLD.
Both Tiger girls and boys were 5-8 on the season heading into last weekend. Weather permitting, the Tigers were scheduled to travel to West Point-Beemer on Saturday before traveling to Oakland-Craig on Tuesday. They are back at home on Friday against Howells-Dodge.