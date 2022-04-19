Tigers endure cold and wind in a pair of meets

Tekamah-Herman endured the wind during a pair of track meets over the past week.
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Invite has been known to be a very tough meet, and this year was no exception.
Both girls and boys finished eighth in the meet, held April 12 at Logan View. The girls scored three points and the boys scored 17.
On the girls’ side, Emma Wakehouse finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:07.10. Wakehouse teamed with Kenzie Alexander, Isabella Roche and Laney Hoier to take fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:40.37.
Jessen Booth medaled in two individual events to lead the Tiger boys. He finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.07 seconds and finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.57. Reece Williams finished third in the 400 with a time of 56.97 seconds. Booth and Williams teamed with Adrian Robinson and Cale Belfrage to finish fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:51.10.
Tekamah-Herman has three track meets on tap for the remainder of the month of April. On Tuesday (today) they host their annual invite which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start, followed by an appearance at the Fort Calhoun Invite on Tuesday, April 26. Field events start at 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 30, is the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosts East Husker Conference meet, scheduled for a 9 a.m. start. The Tekamah-Herman junior varsity got its annual invite in on Saturday, April 9. The JV girls placed fourth with 55 points while the JV boys placed fifth with 44 points.
Preslee Hansen, Donnie Seeley and Carly Freidel each medaled in two individual events to lead the JV girls. Hansen won the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.02 seconds and placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.77. Seeley finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.38 seconds and ran fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 57.64. Brinley Stahr finished right behind Seeley in the 300 with a time of 58.36.
Freidel finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 28’ 03” and fourth in the discus with a throw of 93’ 09.
Lillie Strode and Emily Beck finished second and third, respectively, in the triple jump. Strode sailed 27’ 03” while Beck jumped 24’ 09”. Keira Pensyl added a third place finish in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 08”.
Strode, Beck and Pensyl teamed up with Larissa Ackerman to take fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:01.45, rounding out the scoring for the girls.
Reece Williams and Adrian Robinson medaled in three individual events apiece to lead the Tiger boys. Williams got the win in the triple jump with a leap of 39’ 04” and placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.19 seconds and fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.78. Robinson ran third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.90 seconds, was third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.55 and fifth in the 400 with a time of 58.92.
Alex Braniff joined Robinson with a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, timed at 20.25 seconds.
Williams, Braniff and Robinson teamed up with Dylan Petersen to finish third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:13.07.
Gabe Pensyl took third place in the discus with a throw of 105’ 09” while Omar Pintor rounded out the scoring for the boys, finishing sixth in the discus with a throw of 90’ 10”.