Tekamah-Herman went 3-2 over the past week to end their regular season at 18-11.
A new school record was also set as Emma Wakehouse cracked five home runs over the week, bringing her season total to a record 10, breaking the record of seven in a season set by Jessica Fleischman in 2016.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began the week in triangular play at David City on Tuesday, defeating the host Blue River Panthers 10-2 in five innings. Jenna Voskamp got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four.
Wakehouse and Leann Hawkins each pounded out four hits to lead the Tiger offense. Wakehouse jacked two homers in the game while scoring three runs and driving in three. Hawkins cracked a double while scoring two runs and driving in two. Maggie Sheets and Ryan Braniff each added two hits with Sheets posting a triple and driving in two runs while Braniff drilled her first home run of the season, scored two runs and drove in one.
Lacey Petersen, Rachel Sadler and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Petersen and Stahr each scored a run while Sadler drove in two runs. Halle Olsen also scored a run.
It was much closer in the second game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Raiders took a 13-9 lead heading into the bottom of the final inning after scoring six runs, but the Tigers scored five runs on a bases-clearing double by Ryan Braniff and a two-run walk-off homer by Voskamp to claim a 14-13 thriller over LVSS. Braniff got the win in the circle.
Sheets led the Tiger offense with three hits while scoring three runs and driving in two. Wakehouse, Olsen, Petersen, Braniff and Stahr each added two hits. Wakehouse drilled a two-run homer in the third inning while scoring two runs and driving in two. Olsen scored two runs while Petersen scored one and drove in one. Braniff cracked a pair of doubles while driving in five runs. Stahr scored two runs.
Hawkins, Sadler and Voskamp also hit safely for the Tigers as Hawkins scored a run, Sadler scored a run and drove in two while Voskamp drillede her walk-off homer, scoring one and driving in two.
The Tigers traveled to Westgate Field in Omaha Thursday niight to take on the Mercy Monarchs. T-H got out to a 3-0 lead, but Mercy rallied late to defeat the Tigers 5-3. Braniff took the loss in the circle.
Hawkins and Petersen led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece. Hawkins had a double among her offensive output. Wakehouse cracked a two-run homer to up her record season total to nine, scoring once and driving in two. Braniff and Rachel Sadler also hit safely for the Tigers with Braniff scoring one and driving in one.
The Tigers finished the week with a pair of games at Yutan/Mead on Saturday, beginning with an 8-3 loss to Ashland-Greenwood. Braniff was saddled with the loss.
Olsen led the Tiger offense with two hits, driving in one. Hawkins, Sheets and Petersen also hit safely for the Tigers. Hawkins scored two runs while Sheets scored one and drove in one.
The Tigers ended their week with a huge uprising. A nine-run explosion in the eighth inning gave Tekamah-Herman an 11-7 win over Malcolm, avenging a 16-2 loss to the Clippers on Sept. 12.
Voskamp picked up the win for the Tigers, with Ryan Braniff recording the final out to get the save.
Wakehouse, Sheets, Olsen and Petersen stroked two hits apiece to lead the Tiger offense. Wakehouse got her two hits in the eighth inning, which included a three-run inside-the-park homer, her record-extending 10th on the season. Wakehouse scored two and drove in three. Sheets cracked a double while scoring two runs, Olsen smacked a pair of doubles while scoring two runs and driving in three. Petersen tripled while scoring one and driving in two. Hawkins singled and scored a run. Braniff and Stahr each singled, scored one and drove in one. Sadler scored a run while Noel Monif drove in one.
The Tigers began their postseason on Monday hosting the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Carson Field in Tekamah. Official brackets eleased by the Nebraska School Activities Association had them paired against Yutan/Mead at 2 p.m. A Tiger win would put them in a 6 p.m. subdistrict final against the winner of Arlington vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The winner of the subdistrict advances to a district final either Friday or Saturday. The 10 subdistrict champs are joined by the six highest nonwinners in the NSAA’s wildcard rankings to form a 16-team bracket. The number-one seed plays number-16; number-two plays number-15, etc., with the higher seed getting the option to host. District finals are best-of-three wiht all games played the same day as conditions allow.