Tekamah-Herman will play Howells-Dodge tonight, Oct. 26, at Howells in the opening round of the Class C2 Subdsitrict 3 tournament.
The East Husker Conference tournament champion Jaguars have the top seed and earned the right to host the four-school tourney after a 22-4 regular season campaign. The Tigers hit the court at 6-22. First serve is set for 6 p.m. Matches are best-of-five sets.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic, the number-two seed, takes on Wisner-Pilger in the evening’s nightcap.
Monday’s winners meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner earns spot in a district final match set for Saturday. The 12 subdistrict champions and the four nonwinners with the best wildcard averages will be seeded into a 16-team bracket. Seedings are based on wildcard averages.
Those eight winners qualify for the state tournament scheduled for next week in Lincoln.
Elsewhere in the county, BRLD has the number-one seed and hosts the C2-4 subdistrict at Bancroft. The Wolverines, 18-12, are matched against Omaha Nation in the 6 p.m. match. Number-two Pender takes on Wakefield at 7:30.
Oakland-Craig has the top seed and hosts the C1-5 subdistrict tourney. They will play the winner of the 5 p.m. contest, Arlington versus Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, at 7:30. The evening’s other first round match features second-seeded West Point-Beemer, runners-up in the East Husker Conference tourney, taking on North Bend Central.