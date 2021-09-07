Tigers hold up well in grueling match against BRLD

The Tekamah-Herman Tigers went four long sets against BRLD in a hot gym Aug. 26. They kept the scores as close as possible, but a couple of well-placed tips ultimately tipped the final scores in the Wolverines’ favor.
“Varsity volleyball matches are marathons and we kept up,” said Tekamah-Herman head coach Manni Belfrage. “They really battled.”
Tiger setter Rylee Lawson had a heck of a match. She led the team with two aces, had three kills on eight attacks and a team-high 32 assists. On defense she was in on three blocks and also led the team with 22 digs.
Outside hitter Brynn Schmidt also had a huge match. She was the big hitter for the Tigers with 15 kills on 41 attacks. She also had 15 digs. “She played awesome,” said Belfrage.
Middle blocker Kaitlyn Quick had six kills on 17 attacks and was in on two blocks as well. Kennedy Pagels showed why she is listed as an outside hitter and a middle blocker with 10 kills on 37 attacks, 16 digs and was in on a block.
Also having good matches, Belfrage said, were libero Aubrynn Sheets and OH/MB Elena Jetensky. Sheets did very well at the serving line and also accounted for 13 digs. Jetensky had 15 digs.
“We have been working on maintaining a positive mind set and staying up,” Belfrage said. “I was very proud with how my girls played.”
The Tiges were back in action last Thursday and Saturday at the Jean Groth Classic, a 12-team tournament played at Wisner-Pilger and Pender high schools. An East Husker Conference match was slated for Tuesday, Sept. 7, before the Tigers take part in the Boone Central Invitational on Saturday.