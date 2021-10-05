Tigers no pushover for state-ranked Knights

Playing its fourth state-ranked team in a row, Tekamah-Herman dropped a physical 42-7 decision at Oakland-Craig last Friday. The Tigers slipped to 1-5 on the year while O-C snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 4-2.
The Knights lived up to their ranking from the outset, scoring on their first five possessions.
But it didn’t come easily for the state’s seventh-ranked Class C2 team. The Knights averaged slightly more than seven plays per drive on their first four possessions. Senior running back Tavis Uhing did most of the damage, rushing for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, all in the first half.
“I felt good that we made them drive the ball for most of their touchdowns,” head coach Graig McElmuray said. “I feel that means we are close but just need to learn how to get off the field.”
Injuries also are plaguing the Tiger efforts, McElmuray said.
Linebacker Kody Bitter is struggling with a high ankle sprain that limited his effectiveness on both sides of the football. Logan Burt, the team’s number-two tackler, is out at least another week after suffering a leg injury late in the Crofton game. The team’s other safety, Tyrim Wahlers-Seeley, was knocked out of the O-C game with an ankle injury but is expected back this week.
Bitter still added a dozen tackles to the Tigers’ ledger. Reece Williams led the squad with 13, Austin Brecekridge added eight.
A sixth O-C scoring drive was cut off when the Tigers forced a fumble. Defensive lineman Brady Braniff jumped on the loose football, sending the T-H offense onto the field at their own 43.
The Tigers then started a march of their own. Quarterback Brock Rogers connected on four of seven passes to move the Tigers to the O-C 20. Tekamah-Herman looked to earn another first down but a fumble following a catch for enough yardage gave the ball back to the Knights at their own 9-yard line with a few seconds left in the half.
The Tigers picked up their lone score on an eight-play, 69-yard drive capped by Rogers’ four-yard run. Rogers ran for 21 yards on the scoring drive. He also threw for 116 yards on a 10-of-24 effort as the Tigers put together their best offensive showing in a month.
The touchdown, coming at the end of the third quarter, turned off the running clock. When the Tigers recovered an onside kick, O-C’s starters came back into the game. The defense held the Tigers to seven yards on three plays before the Tigers gave the ball back on downs at the O-C 35.
Two O-C quarterbacks engineered a 15-play drive for the final score of the night.
Tekamah-Herman hosts top-ranked Archbishop Bergan Friday night. McElmuray said the contest will be a test of his team’s will.
“Our kids playing hard Friday night is important,” he said. “Our kids need to get to a place where they want to take on the best because they believe they can beat them.”
McElmuray said Bergan is athletic at every position on the field and their quarterback, Koa McIntyre, is a college-level talent.
Friday’s game also is a pink-out in observance of breast cancer awareness month. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 7 0— 7
Oakland-Craig 21 17 0 7—42
First Quarter
O-C—Uhing, 8-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 9:29
O-C—Uhing, 21-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 5:54
O-C—Uhing, 20-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 1:37
Second Quarter
O-C—Uhing, 2-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 9:27
O-C—McNeill, 70-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 7:51
Third Quarter
T-H—Rogers, 4-yard run (Pagels kick) 0:01
Fourth Quarter
O-C—Anderson, 2-yard run (Druckenmiller kick) 4:00