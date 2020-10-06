That’s what the best team in the state looks like.
Oakland-Craig brought its top-ranked football to Tiger Stadium Friday night and rolled to a 68-14 win. The Knights improved to 5-0 on the season, Tekamah-Herman slipped to 1-4.
Any hopes of a Tiger upset went away fast.
O-C’s high-powered no-huddle offense scored on its first five possessions and held a 38-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Knight running back Tavis Uhing ran for two of his three touchdowns on the night during the first frame. O-C quarterback Grady Gatewood linked up with Gunnar Ray for a pair of touchdowns in the period. Before turning over signal-calling responsibilities in the second quarter, Gatewood went 7-of-8 through the air for 177 yards and two scores. Uhing netted all of his game leading 128 rushing yards in the first half.
The Knights capped their first half barrage with a 50-yard interception return by Carson Thomsen that strietched their lead to 68-0 at halftime.
Then it started to rain.
With the running clock in effect for the second half, the Tigers had the ball four times and O-C had it three times.
The Tigers made the most of their opportunities, scoring a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. A third quarter drive ended on downs at the Knight 14-yard line.
Kody Bitter got the Tigers on the scoreboard with an 18-yard scoring run midway through the fourth. The Tigers had taken the ball over on downs at their own 48 and needed five plays to go the distance. Bitter led the Tiger rushing game with 80 yards on 12 carries.
After holding the Knights on downs again, the Tigers took possession on the O-C 47. Tiger quarterback Brock Rogers narrowly missed a long pass play with Jed Hoover on first down. They didn’t miss the second time. Hoover took a pass in the middle of the field and raced 53 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the contest.
The TD catch was the last of Hoover’s eight during the game, good for 93 yards and the score. Rogers finished his night going 11-30 for 143 yards. He also was intercepted five times, all in the first half.
The Tiger defense came up with three turnovers of its own recovering two fumbles and picking off one Knight pass. Garrison Potadle’s nine tackles, including seven unassisted stops, led the T-H defenders.
Tekamah-Herman meets its third rated opponent in four weeks Friday when they travel to Fremont to take on unbeaten and third-ranked Archbishop Bergan. The green-clad Knights improved to 6-0 with a 31-7 win over Aquinas Catholic last Friday. Kickoff at Heedum Field is set for 7 p.m.
Oakland-Craig also sees a rated opponent on Friday, hosting 6-0 and sixth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Scoreboard
Oakland-Craig 38 30 0 0—68
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 14—14
First Quarter
O-C—Uhing, 28-yard run (Gatewood run) 10:09
O-C—Thiele, 20-yard run (Nelson run) 7:17
O-C—Ray, 49-yard pass from Gatewood (Nelson pass from Gatewood) 7:07
O-C—Ray, 29-yard pas from Gatewood (run failed) 5:14
O-C—Uhing, 3-yard run (Thomsen pass from Gatewood) 3:04
Second Quarter
O-C—Uhing, 38-yard run (Nelson pass from Gatewood) 11:48
O-C—Enstrom, 4-yard run (run failed) 8:26
O-C—Thiele, 5-yard run (Bousquet run) 5:09
O-C—Thomsen, 50-yard interception return (Ray run) 0:50.6
Fourth Quarter
TH—Bitter, 18-yard run (pass failed) 5:04
TH—Hoover, 53-yard pass from Rogers (Rogers run) 0:29.8
Team Statistics
T-H O-C
First downs 10 20
Rushes-yards 21-96 44-284
Avg. per rush 4.57 6.45
Pass comp.-att.-int. 11-30-5 8-10-1
Passing yards 143 200
Total yards 239 484
Return yards 72 113
Punts-avg. 1-27.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 3-25 5-45