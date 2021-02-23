Tigers post bucket sweep at Madison

Tekamah-Herman traveled to Madison on Friday, Feb. 12, for a make-up doubleheader and came away with a positive sweep.
And yes, it was a long time coming, especially for coach David Eriksen’s Tiger girls, but not in a way he may have expected.
T-H shot out of the gates early, scoring the first 19 points of the game while rolling to a 44-4 win over the Lady Dragons. The win is believed to be the only time that Tekamah-Herman has held an opponent scoreless after an entire half of basketball.
The Tigers scored the majority of their points in spurts, scoring the first 19 before Madison got on the board, then the Tigers scored the next 21 points before the Dragons scored their second and final bucket.
Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 12 points, Maggie Sheets added eight and Halle Olsen seven in the girls’ final regular-season game prior to subdistricts.
Coach Taylor Klein’s Tiger boys shot out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter, extended it to 36-20 at halftime and never looked back in defeating Madison 74-42 on Friday.
Jed Hoover led the Tigers with 24 points, Brock Rogers added 21 and Kaleb Quick put in 10.
Tekamah-Herman’s boys, 6-14 on the season, visited Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Friday for a make-up game before beginning subdistrict play Monday in the C2-3 tournamentict tournament at Oakland-Craig. They were slated to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7 p.m. in a first round game. The winner of that game will take on the host Knights on Tuesday (tonight) at 6 p.m. Wisner-Pilger takes on second-seeded Clarkson/Leigh in the nightcap. The subdistrict final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at O-C.