Tigers score well at home JV meet

Saturday, April 10, showcased a junior varsity invitational meet at Tekamah-Herman’s Tiger Stadium.
Several Tekamah-Herman track athletes are pressed into varisty duty. Facing more age-appropriate competition, the Tiger JV girls placed fifth with 50 points while the JV boys finished in fourth place with 60 points.
Several Tiger girls came away with multiple medals on Saturday. Donnie Seeley earned three individual medals. Brinley Stahr, Ella Booth and Carly Freidel garnered two apiece.
Seeley came away with a fourth place finish in the 300 hurdles, timed in 1:03.2; finished fifth in the 100 hurdles in 21.3 seconds and took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:19.9.
Seeley also ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay as she, Neelei Walpole, Keira Pensyl and Angel Rempe toured the track in 1:03.0, good for a fourth place finish.
Stahr placed second in both the 400, in 1:12.5; and the 300 hurdles, finishing in 1:00.1. Booth placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a 7:19.8 clocking and sixth in the 800 in 3:02.0. Friedel grabbed second in the shot put with a toss of 27’ 10” and took fifth in the discus with a throw of 77’0”. Pensyl rounded out the scoring with a third-place finish in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4’ 4”.
Reece Williams, Isaac Ruwe and Tyler Hightree each medaled in multiple events for the Tiger boys on Saturday.
Williams placed second in three different events: the 200-meter dash, timed in 26.8 seconds; the 400, 59.3 and the triple jump with a mark of 36’ 7”.
Hightree was runner-up in the long jump, sailing 16’3.5”; and finished third in the 100-meter dash, timed in 12.5 seconds. Ruwe ran third in the 400, in 1:02.3; and took fourth in the long jump at 15’ 4.5”.
Williams, Ruwe, Hightree and Riley Brodersen teamed up to take second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.2 seconds.
Gabe Pensyl completed the Tiger scoring with a fourth-place finish in the discus, throwing the plate 96’03”.