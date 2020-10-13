Tekamah-Herman will hold the 10th seed when East Husker Conference tournament play opens Thursday at four sites.
The Tigers are paired against North Bend Central in a 6 p.m. match at Oakland-Craig. The winner gets the second-seeded Knights later in the evening.
Clarkson/Leigh has the top seed. Howells-Dodge is seeded third while West Point-Beemer is pegged at number-four.
Results from Thursday’s matches will determine pairings for Saturday’s play at Stanton. At the conclusion of Thursday’s matches, the nine teams that did not advance to a semifinal will be grouped into three pools based on seeding. The lowest three play a triangular in the auxiliary gym starting at 9:15 a.m. The middle three follow at 1:15 p.m. The three highest non-semifinalists play a triangular in the main gym at 9:15 a.m. Championship semifinal matches follow there at 1:15.
The Tigers head into the conference tournament coming off of a pair of hard fought matches last week, bringing their record to 6-16.
On Thursday night, Oct. 8, North Bend Central came away with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 win on the T-H court.
Junior hitter Elena Jetensky paced the Tigers at the net with 11 kills. Kennedy Pagels notched nine kills while Brynn Schmidt added eight. Setter Rylee Lawson passed out 27 assists and added 11 digs to the cause.
On Oct. 6, the Tiger played against the Pender Pendragons, dropping the East Husker Conference tilt in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-20.
Schmidt’s eight kills paced the Tigers at the net. Jetensky added seven and nine digs. Lawson was credited with 23 assists and nine digs.
The Tigers added to the win column in its campaign ledger with a 2-1 match over the Fairbury Jeffs in tournament play at Raymond Central Oct. 3. A first set loss of 25-9 ignited the Tigers who roared back for 26-24 and 25-20 wins.
Kennedy Pagels clicked for nine kills in the match. Brynn Schmidt added 8 and Elena Jetensky notched seven as Rylee Lawson dished out 23 assists. Aubrynn Sheets paced the defense with 11 digs. Schmidt and Jetensky logged nine each.
Things had ensued differently in the two previous matches of the tournament. It was Tekamah-Herman taking the first games before ultimately falling.
In their tournament opener, the Tigers faced the Nebraska City Pioneers. They won the first set 25-20, but followed with a 27-25 loss and a 25-11 loss in the final set.
Jetensky had nine kills against the Pioneers, Schmidt added eight and 17 digs.
Again, against the Crete Cardinals, the Tigers started out with a 25-21 win, but, fell 25-21 and then 25-19 in the last two games. Schmidt checked in with six kills and 11 digs.