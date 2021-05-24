Tigers set two new school marks at state track meet

It was a record-setting two days for Tekamah-Herman’s athletes at the 2021 Class C state track meet.
Entered in three events, T-H athletes set two new school records at the meet. Emma Wakehouse was involved in both, setting a new standard in the 400-meter dash and joining with Halle Olsen, Kaitlyn Quick and MaKenzie Alexander set a new mark in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Tigers only scored one point over the two days, but that’s not necessarily the point, girls head coach Taylor Klein said.
“Scoring in the meet gave us a ton of confidence for the future,” he said. “We now know that we can do it and now that will be the expectation.”
Wakehouse, a sophomore, eclipsed one of the oldest school records on the books in Friday’s preliminaries. Her time of 1:01.25 in the 400-meter dash erased Marcia Roh’s mark of 1:01.6 that had stood since 1976.
Although a school record, her time was only good for 10th in an event where the top eight advance to the finals. Her time would have been good for seventh on Saturday. Gold medal honors went to Chase County’s Bryn McNair who toured the Burke Stadium oval in 57.16 seconds for one of her two gold medals on the day. Her efforts helped the Longhorns win the team title by a 68-49 margin over Hastings St. Cecilia.
Saturday started early for theTigers.
Olsen, the only Tiger senior, started her second trip to the state meet by clearing 4’ 10” in the day’s first event, the high jump, but did not place. Ten jumpers were left when the bar went to 5’ 4”. Jessie Moss of Syracuse was the only athlete to clear 5’ 6”, netting her the gold medal.
Then Klein’s squad had to wait.
Entered in the last event of the session, the 4x400-meter relay, the race was slated for a 12:45 p.m. start. The Tigers were in lane three in the first of two heats after posting the 11th fastest time of the 16 teams who qualified for state in district races.
The Tiger quartet put together their best race of the season. On the anchor, Wakehouse crossed the finish line in 4:12.60, hacking nearly two full seconds off the previous school record, 4:14.5 set in 1982 by Jill Bromm, Susan Bromm, Sarah Cameron and Sheila Townsend.
Finishing third in the first of two heats, the Tigers again had to wait. When the times were posted on the video screen after the second heat, a cheer went up when the Tigers knew they’d placed, finishing eighth overall and scoring the school’s lone point.
McNair anchored Chase County to the win in 4:04.86. Hartington Cedar Catholic, who won Tekamah-Herman’s heat in 4;08.27, finished third overall.
Olsen’s last official act as a Tiger athlete came at the medal stand. As the team’s were lining up, meet officials gave her the honor of handing out medals to her teammates.
“Halle has done a lot for our program here over the last four years. She has been a consistent scorer for our team in both the high jump and other running events ever since her freshman year,” Klein said. “Before they ran in the 4x4 relay, I told her to leave her mark at our school and she did just that with aiding in the broken school record.”
Klein said breaking the school records was a bonus, saying what they represent may be more important.
“Those were 39- and 45-year-old records and we were not talking about breaking those at the beginning of the year,” he said. “It’s amazing the improvements they made this year. These girls worked incredibly hard to get to where they are and they deserve it.”