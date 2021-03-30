Tigers tapped for all-East Husker duty

Tekamah-Herman’s best boys basketball season in a decade landed the Tigers two players on all-East Husker Conference teams recently. The league announced its selection Friday morning.
Brock Rogers was named to the third team while Jed Hoover was an honorable mention selection for the 7-15 Tigers.
Rogers, a junior, moves up from the honorable mention list a year ago after leading the Tigers in scoring for the third straight year. His 18.4 points was a three-pointer better than the 15.3 points Hoover averaged every night.
Rogers also was his team’s leading rebounder, pulling down six boards per game.
Hoover added four rebounds, two assists and a team-leading 2.5 steals per game.
Dylan Chatt, one of only two seniors on coach Taylor Klein’s club, led the Tigers with 3.2 assists per game. Another junior, Kaleb Quick, was second on the team in rebounding at 5.5 per game.
BRLD, who made the state tournament for the fourth year in a row, posted three players on all onference teams. Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt both were repeat selections to the first team, as was Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Jason Sjuts.
Humphrey played Howells-Dodge in the Class D1 championship game. Blake Sindelar represented H-D on the first team. North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld and Gunnar Ray from Oakland-Craig round out the top unit. North Bend harvested the most selections with four. BRLD, H/LHF, Clarkson/Leigh and West Point-Beemer had three each.
2020 All-East Husker
Conference
Boys First Team
Dylan Beutler, BRLD; Lucas Vogt, BRLD; Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge; Jaxon Wietfeld, North Bend Central; Gunnar Ray, Oakland-Craig.
Boys Second Team
Carter Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh; Jacob Sjuts, HLHF; RJ Bayer, H-D; Jakwon Webb, Madison; Brodey Johnson, NBC; Weston Graham- Twin River.
Boys Third Team
Toriano Bohannon, Jr., BRLD; Ethan Keller-, HLHF; Kyler Hellbusch NBC; Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman; Miguel Perez, West Point-Beemer; Regan Bellar, Wisner-Pilger.
Boys Honorable Mention
Eli Hays, C/L; Kyle Kasik, C/L; Lance Brester, H-D; Breckin Peters, NBC; Coulter Thiele, O-C; Jaxon Maise, Pender; Parker Krusemark, Stanton; Jed Hoover, T-H; Ross Hebda, TR; Jesus Barragan, WP-B; Keegan Doggett, WP-B; Beau Ruskamp,W-P.
At the beginning of the girls basketball season, Tekamah-Herman coach David Eriksen thought the East Husker Conference could produce as many as seven 20-game winners.
He didn’t miss it by much. Battling a pandemic as well as the other schools, three league teams notched 20 wins. Two more got 19 and another hit 16. North Bend Central won its second straight Class C1 crown while finishing at 24-3, BRLD took third in C2 and went 22-5 while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family qualified for the D1 field and finished 19-5. Clarkson/Leigh qualified for a district final but finished at 20-3. After beating North Bend in the conference tournament, West Point-Beemer dropped subdistrict and district title games to the Benders and finished 19-6.Pender, one of the last teams out of the C2 district macthups, ended 16-8 and counted a win over North Bend.
Meanwhile, Tekamah-Herman struggled through a 4-16 season. Senior Maggie Sheets was named an honorable mention all-conference choice when selections were announced late last week. Sheets was on pace to break the school’s single season record for three-point field goals before suffering a hand injury early in January. Sheets sank a team-leading 37 threes, missing by a dozen Holly (Ray) Loftis’ record that has stood since the conclusion of the 2000 season.
Sheets emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 9.4 points per game. She also was the third leading rebounder, netting 3.8 caroms per game.
Freshman point guard Preslee Hansen, who missed three weeks in the middle of the year with a broken foot, was the number-two scorer for the Tigers, averaging 7.1 points per game. Hansen, who led the team with 39 assists, also had a look at a school record. Her team leading 64 steals was five short of Heather Haber’s mark set during the 2009-10 campaign.
Hansen also was the number-two rebounder. Her 87 rebounds trailed only Elena Jetensky who rounded up 137 boards.
The league’s three state qualifying squads dominated first team all-conference balloting conducted by conference coaches recently.
BRLD’s sparkplug guard, Caragan Tietz, gathered more first team votes than any other player. She was joined on the first team by Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central; Pender’s Ashley Ostrand and Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer.
Tietz, Ostrand, Swanson and Sydney Emanuel all were repeat choices to the first team.
Despite its state title, NBC netted only three all-conference choices. West Point-Beemer and Clarkson/Leigh led the conference with five each, BRLD had four honorees.
Other Wolverine players named in addition to Tietz were second teamer Jordan Snyder, Alyssa Buchholz on the third team and honorable mention Isabel Freemont.
Chaney and Sadie Nelson of Oakland-Craig were second team selections and were the only O-C players named.
2021 All-East Husker
Conference
Girls First Team
Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central; Sydney Emanuel, NBC; Ashley Ostrand, Pender; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer.
Girls Second Team
Jordan Snyder, BRLD; Chloe Hanel,Clarkson/Leigh; Cierra Kluthe, NBC; Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig; Sadie Nelson, O-C; Reece Snodgrass, WP-B.
Girls Third Team
Alyssa Buchholz, BRLD; Cassidy Hoffman, C/L; Kennedy Settje, C/L; Paige Beller, H/LHF; Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Howells-Dodge; Zoey Lehmkuhl, Pen.
Girls Honorable Mention
Isabel Freemont, BRLD; Alissa Kasik, C/L; Kayden Schumacher, C/L; Lexi Frauendorfer, H/LHF; Whitney Zessin, Madison; Caitlyn Heise, Pen; Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton; avannah Siebrandt, Sta; Maggie Sheets, Tekamah-Herman; Katie Paczosa, Twin River; Rachel Groth, WP-B; Jadyn Meiergerd, WP-B; Brooklyn Weddle; WP-B; Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger.