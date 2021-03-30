Tigers tee up 2021 golf season Thursday on Oakland links

When Tekamah-Herman’s golf team tees up the 2021 season Thursday at Oakland Golf Club, the Tigers can be forgiven if they are a bit star-struck.
After all, nobody’s played in a high school match in more than a year. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season just as it was about to start.
But that doesn’t mean the Tigers won’t know their way around a golf course.
Coach John Walford’s team is expected to be led by senior Eldridge Jensen, juniors Brock Rogers and Jed Hoover and sophomore Bret Brennies, all of whom have some degree of tournament experience.
Working for the fifth spot on the varsity card are seniors Reese Hansen and Cole Gordon; juniors Addison Regalado and Julian Carpenter; sophomore Thatcehr Zink; and freshmen Matt Regalado, Easton Meisenbach and Caden Booth. With only 12 players in camp, the jam-packed season should allow plenty of learning experiences.
Mostly, Walford said, his relatively young team is grateful for the opportunity to play.
“We are enjoying the process of actually starting a season after last year,” he said. “Right now we need a lot of course time and some cooperative weather.”
The season stars for real Thursday, April 1, with a triangular at Oakland Golf Club against Fort Calhoun and the host school, BRLD.
Following a break for Easter, the Tigers are back on the course April 7 at the Douglas County West Invitational at Valley Pines golf course in Valley.
On April 12, the Tigers host North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer for a triangular at Northridge Country Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.