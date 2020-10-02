Tekamah-Herman has earned the top seed and will host Subdistrict 2 softball play on Monday, Oct. 5.
The Tigers, at 18-10 on Friday morning, are matched up with Yutan/Mead at 2 p.m. in the first game of the four team, single elimination bracket played at Carson Field. The other two teams entered are Arlington and former East Husker Conference rival Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Tekamah-Herman currently is slotted 10th in the wildcard point standings compiled by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Second seeded Arlington is 12th.
Both could end up playing in a district final later in the week. Champions from the 10 Class C subdistricts will be joined by the six highest nonwinners in the wildcard standings to form a 16-team bracket. The top seed would play number-16, number-2 would play number-15, etc., in a one-day, best-of-three format played either Friday or Saturday, Oct. 9 or 10, with the higher seed getting the option to host.
The eight district champions qualify for state tournament play at Hastings Oct. 14-16.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the NSAA announced it is implementing the following requirements for host schools of all NSAA fall sub-district, district, and playoff contests:
—Participants are permitted to wear face coverings during competition, but not required.
—Coaches and non-active participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
—Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.
Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing (six feet) is not possible.
—The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments. Any additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all teams, officials and spectators.
Additionally, to advance in the fall postseason a team/individual must participate in their state qualifying contest(s). If an NSAA member school is unable to participate due to COVID-19, sub-district, district final and state championship contests will not be postponed or canceled.