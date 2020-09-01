Brynn Schmidt and Kennedy Pagels each were credited with a team-high five kills in Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball match against BRLD Thursday night, Aug. 28. The homestanding Wolverines claimed a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 win in the season opener for both schools.
Alyssa Buchholz led the winners with nine kills.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday at the Jean Groth Volleyball Classic hosted by Wisner-Pilger. Tekamah-Herman opens at West Point with a 5:30 p.m. match against West Point-Beemer followed by a 6:30 match against Wayne. Tournament games on Saturday are based on Thursday’s results.