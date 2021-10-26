 Skip to main content
Time for a review
top story

Time for a review

Jon Burleson

So, just for fun, let’s review who’s currently on the bad side of this White House.

There’s the Border Patrol (or at least their horses) who have been trying to maintain order in the bedlam at the border; there’s the military who offered plans to avoid chaos in Afghanistan; there are farmers and ranchers who want to grow crops and feed the planet; there are community banks who want to support local small businesses; there are nurses and doctors and other healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the pandemic for more than a year; and then there’s you. In other words – people who just want to do their jobs.

These are the Americans who have stood up to be counted, but whom the Biden Administration has persistently discounted. Not just ignored, though, mocked and vilified.

The mounted Border Patrol was publicly horsewhipped even after the allegations against them were proven false. Maybe Biden could re-assign them to corral members of the press and drive them away, since they ask questions he can’t answer. Like what is the difference between a television and a telephone?

The Marine officer who resigned and criticized the Afghanistan debacle was jailed. I mean, doesn’t pointing out the administration’s ignorance that resulted in the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the deaths of 13 American service members and then the killing of seven children in a botched airstrike make him a whistleblower? Or does that only count when an Army officer criticizes a Republican president for making a phone call?

Farmers and ranchers have been targeted by the current administration as being detrimental to conservation. The so-called “30 by 30” executive order could result in federal bureaucrats with no background in agriculture telling farmers and ranchers how to use their land. Those who resist are called “climate criminals.”

The way the Biden Administration has chosen to apply Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act has an overwhelming probability of causing irreparable damage to community banks. Those who disagree are labeled as “greedy capitalist.”

In the last few weeks, thousands of healthcare professionals who did not want to get a vaccine have been fired due to Biden’s dubious vaccine mandate (something he swore he wouldn’t implement by the way). What’s next – forced sterilization of “genetically diseased” people? Dissenters have been called “flat-earthers.” This by a bureaucrat with no medical background.

This same medical genius admits that since Biden took office, more Americans have died of COVID than died in the year before he was president. That’s right; even with a vaccine, draconian mask mandates and with his pledge to “shut down the virus,” Biden and his cronies like Fauci have failed to deliver. And who do they blame? You!

And, where are the mainstream media? What happened to the daily COVID body counts? Unfortunately, America has become a country where checks and balances have pretty much checked out.

But, Biden – or more accurately his handlers – got ahead of themselves. It’s easy to get overconfident when the corporate media covers up for you. Thus, someone had to step up and say: “Not so fast.”

That someone was you, America. Way to be there!

