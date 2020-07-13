This will be a little after the fact, but Saturday, July 11, the village of Herman will have had its third annual free hotdogs, burgers and fireworks show at the park.
Dishes will have been shared, maybe a little music (you never know!), everyone will be together with social distancing in mind and probably quite a few laughs.
The HVFD has been putting this together and it is fun. You bring your chair, a cold drink, eat some yummies then enjoy the camaraderie and watch the sparkling fireworks in action. So fun.
Thanks, HVFD for doing this.
The fireworks are enjoyed because of generous donations, so if you would like to donate for next year’s evening event please contact Fire Chief Justin Meyer at 402-658-4680 or any of our fine fire department members.
Thanks so much to you!