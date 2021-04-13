Times get clipped at Malcolm track meet

A damp, dreary day April 7 didn’t deter Tekamah-Herman’s track teams from showing improvement at the Malcolm Invitational track meet.
The Tiger girls put up 31 points to claim seventh in the eight-team field. The boys ran eighth, scoring nine points.
The Tiger girls were led by a four-medal performance from sophomore sprinter Emma Wakehouse. Her second place finish in the 400-meter dash was the best of the day for her school. Her time of 1:05.91 shaved nearly two seconds from her time at West Point the week before. She also ran third in the 100 meters, timed in 13.7 seconds. She also ran legs on two relays. Wakehouse, Olsen, Kaitlyn Quick and MaKenzie Alexander placed third in the 4x400 relay, timed in 4:50.34, nearly a second faster than their time at West Point. The 4x100 quartet of Wakehouse, Lacey Petersen, Preslee Hansen and Halle Olsen placed sixth in 56.79 seconds.
Petersen and Olsen both got in on the individual scoring. Olsen took third in the high jump, clearing 4’ 8”. Petersen was sixth in the long jump with a mark of 13’ 7”.
Alexander joined Wakehouse in the 400-meter scoring, taking fifth in 1:09.72. Elena Jetensky completed the Tiger score sheet by taking sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:58.7.
Senior Cole Bottger ran third in the 800 meters to pace the Tiger boys. His bronze medal time was 2:19.68.
Reece Williams scored for the second meet in a row. His mark of 36’ 10” in the triple jump was a full foot better than his best mark at West Point and good for sixth place at Malcolm.
Dawson Schram got back into the scoring column, taking fifth in the discus with a toss of 113’ 1”.
Tiger Stadium was slated to host Tekamah-Herman’s annual junior varsity invitational on Saturday, April 10. Following an appearance in the Logan View Invitational April 13, the Tigers see their only home varsity date April 20, the Tiger Invitational.