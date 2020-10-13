Lyons-Decatur Northeast science teacher Paul Timm is the 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.
Timm was presented the award in his classroom by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt in a surprise ceremony. Also present were LDN superintendent Fred Hansen and secondary principal Weston Swanson. Timm’s wife and daughters were able to attend the event, as well. His son happened to be a student in the science class at the time.
In a Nebraska Department of Education news release, it is stated that Timm was one of three finalists for the award. A panel of Nebraska educators selected him in “recognition of his contributions in the classroom, his exceptional dedication and his ability to inspire students to learn.”
He will now be considered for National Teacher of the Year later this school year.
As Timm accepted the award he mentioned that he had studied science in the very classroom in which he was teaching. He said it felt a little surreal at the moment.
Swanson said Timm has always been a great role-model for other educators, including himself when he taught classes across the hall.
“His passion for teaching was always evident,” Swanson said. “We’re fortunate and proud to have a Lyons native like him.”
Timm has been teaching for 17 years and has been at Lyons-Decatur since 2008. In addition to teaching science, he’s also involved with the school’s National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and cross country and track teams. Timm also represents the school in the Nebraska Water Project collaboration and the National Geographic Districtwide Partnership.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education and a master’s degree in entomology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Timm said he sees learning as an entrepreneurial venture, where students act as business owners to create an enterprise of learning with passion, personal choice and ownership.
“I begin by fostering a culture which promotes curiosity and questions, sharing of ideas, celebrating successes, and willingness to learn from failures,” Timm said in a written statement. “Project- and inquiry-based learning drives education to the highest levels while extending the learning environment beyond the classroom and providing student choice.”